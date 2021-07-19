Northern Districts announce the retirement of long-serving club Anton Devcich. | News

Anton Devcich has long been a household name for the Northern Districts men’s team. Devcich has represented his region from the age of 19 and has played an integral role in the success of the men of the northern districts over the years. Pat Malcon, chairman of Selectors at the club, tells the story of Anton Devcich.

Anton Devcich made his debut for Northern Districts (ND) aged 19 in a first-class match against Otago at Harry Barker Reserve in Gisborne in January 2005. He was one of four 19-year-old debutants on that team, the others being Brad Wilson, Daniel Flynn and Te Ahu Davis. Another 19-year-old BJ Watling had made his debut a few weeks earlier. Anton hit at No.9 and stranded on 94 not out when the last wicket fell in the first innings. The 96 9th wicket partnership between Anton and now ND coach Graeme Aldridge (29) was a key factor in a stunning ND win.

That would remain Anton’s highest first-class score for ND until he scored 123 v Otago at Seddon Park some 10 seasons later in March 2015. He then followed with 132 v Wellington in the Basin Reserve in the next game. That 2014/15 season would be Anton’s best first-class season, averaging 744 runs and an average of 49. Frustratingly, after such an excellent start in 2005, it was the only season in which he scored over 40 on average in first-class cricket. However, he added two more centuries in 2017/18 (116 v Canterbury in Rangiora and 106 v Central Districts in Napier).

In his 53 first-class appearances for ND, Anton has scored 2,606 runs at an average of 28, covering 4 centuries and 13 half-centuries. He also took 47 wickets, averaging 35, and 32 catches.

Anton’s career has coincided with the increased profile of white ball cricket, and especially with the advent of T20 competitions around the world. Perhaps the shorter versions would suit his approach and skills better than the longer red ball format? Whatever the reason, he was regarded as one of the best whiteball players in New Zealand. His aggressive strikes at the top of the ranks and his ability to reach all parts of the ground with a series of shots puts pressure on even the best bowlers.

In 73 List A (one day) matches for ND, Anton has scored 1,937 runs at an average of 30 (one century and 17 half century). His century was 101no v Otago at Seddon Park in 2012.

In 109 T20 games for ND, Anton has scored 2,395 runs with an average of 26 (one century, 15 half century and a strike rate of 137). The century came as recently as last season when he shot 102 from 49 balls against Central Districts at Pukekura Park, an innings that spanned 9 sixes.

Anton’s slow left arms were also more effective in the shorter formats of the game. His undercutters, arm balls and tempo changes proved difficult to score and he has often been given the new ball to use in T20s. There were times when he lost confidence in his bowling especially in recent seasons but he was a key bowler for ND in T20s for a considerable period of time. His T20 figures of 66 wickets at 24 (economy rate of 7.4) show how valuable a contribution he has made in this format, more impressive than his 42 wickets at 47 in the one-day format. However, his best bowling figures for ND, 5/46 v Wellington at the Basin Reserve in 2018/19, came in the latter format.

Anton’s achievements in domestic cricket saw him rewarded with selection to the Blackcaps in 12 ODIs and 4 international T20s. At the highest level, he was not out of place. He scored 58 v Pakistan in an ODI in Sharjah, 59 in a T20 v Bangladesh, and scored his first-class century for NZ A v India A in India in 2013.

Anton’s achievements for ND and New Zealand have not gone unnoticed in other parts of the cricket world. He embodies the contemporary cricketer who finds a certain niche in T20 cricket. He has traveled the world playing in numerous overseas leagues, from Australia’s Big Bash to the Caribbean Premier League, Pakistan Super League and leagues in Ireland, Hong Kong and Canada.

Whatever the future holds for him, Anton will be remembered for his competitiveness, aggressive hitting, frugal bowling and athletic field. Antons has undoubtedly been one of the great ND careers.

NDs General Manager, Performance and Talent, Daniel Archer reflects the sentiment surrounding Devcich’s competitiveness and the attributes he brought to the club.

Anton has been an important contributor to our cricket program for many years. His competitiveness and passion in the way he played at all levels was what brought out the best in him. He should be proud of what he has been able to achieve as a player and we thank him for all he has given ND over many years. We wish him and his family all the best in life after that. said Archer.

For Anton Devcich, there are many fond memories to cherish after a long career.

ND has been a part of my life since I first wore the ND cap at age 12 so I am extremely proud and honored to have played so many seasons for ND. I will hold on to some great friendships and memories the game has given me.

A favorite memory of mine was playing in the Champions League where we had one of the best teams I think ND could ever put on paper. We held our own against some of the best teams in the world at the time and played exciting cricket. It was amazing. It was also a highlight to add to that all the championships we’ve won over the years.

As we know, behind every athlete is a great support crew, and Devcich recognizes those special people in his life who made it all possible.

I want to thank my family and wife Brooke for the endless support over the years, it wouldn’t have been possible without you guys around. Also to Chris Kuggeleijn who has been my coach since 13, you are a legend, thank you for your help.

ND plans to recognize and celebrate Anton’s career at the start of the season on Thursday, September 2.

