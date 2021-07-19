Despite social distancing during global pandemic, Temple Football is thriving in community outreach

The past year has not been easy for anyone. A global pandemic will do that to you.

By everyone’s standards, the Temple Owls underperformed on the pitch in 2020. There are no excuses. Hopefully it was an anomaly, and the 2021 season proves that. Time will tell.

However, the high demands that the football team is used to off the field were not affected. In class, the soccer team achieved record-breaking GPAs. The team also continued to make a difference in the local community with over 1,000 hours of community service.

It’s easy to see how the hours add up

Temple Football has collaborated on a number of projects, with weekly participation. They are:

IMPACT of the team: This national group addresses the emotional trauma and social isolation of children with serious and chronic illnesses by matching them with a college athletic team. Through the two-year therapeutic program that complements their medical treatments, children develop relationships and skills that help them complete the full circle of healing. Just before the pandemic, Temple teamed up with Team IMPACT and local 14-year-old Jaidyn. On average, 25-30 guys would attend a Zoom call with Jaidyn and just hang out and bond. Finally, Jaidyn made his way to Edberg-Olson Hall and now hangs out with his big brothers. Taiwan Ruley , William Kwenkeu , Rory Bell , and Michael Niese have formed some of the strongest bonds to date.

Cleaning up Futterall Square Park: Located at 11this and York and including the surrounding area. Groups of owls, along with the Parks and Recreation Department, clean up the park, basketball courts and climbing frames for children to play and benches for adults to sit on.

Camden Promise Academy: Prior to COVID-19, Temple sent 7-12 players to gym class every Friday and supervised kindergarten through fourth grade. When the pandemic hit, the format changed, but the fun didn’t change as the program expanded the number of days/times and Temple players had Zoom conversations with the youngsters. There were a number of players involved, but Evan Boozer took it to another level when he participated in quarantine.

There have been annual events that Temple Football has been a part of. They are:

MLK Day of Service: More than three dozen football players participated in Temple Athletics and spent the day cleaning and painting local churches.

Worldwide Service Day: It is important to take care of your neighbors and the Owls have used this day to clean up the broad and diamond streets.

Church of the Open Door: Located in Fort Washington and run by former Owls’ kicker Don Bitterlich, a group of owls led by Adam Klein and Amir Tyler attended one of their programs and mentored a group of young members.

Hoot-A-Thon: Created to raise awareness and funds for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Hoot-A-Thon connects the students of Temple University for the children of CHOP. The event unites the campus as a whole in a celebration of the organization’s achievements. Held in the SAC, Temple Football players participate and assist in carrying out the activities.

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia: Help the children through their exercises and provide recreational therapy.

Dunbar and Duckery Schools: Located along Temple’s campus, Temple’s athletes guide these students by reading books and also assembling sports equipment.

Temple Police: Temple Football works with the campus police for many garbage disposals. On July 25, the team and campus police will host a Community BBQ at Edberg-Olson Hall to feed the neighbors.

Temple Football Blood Drive: Orchestrated by the Leadership Council, the team teamed up with the Red Cross to organize a blood collection at the SAC.

In addition, as a result of COVID-19, Temple, like many other universities, was forced to play almost all varsity sports in the spring of 2021. With the increased schedule and with fewer student workers on campus, Temple Football was asked to volunteer to many of the other varsity sports.

In total, in the spring, at nearly 25-30 events on campus, groups of soccer players helped conduct gymnastics matches, soccer matches, volleyball matches, etc. While dozens of players helped out, it seemed as Evan Boozer , Joe Hooper, Adam Klein , Real Mitchell , and Kobe Wilson were at every event.

“It’s important for us to give back to fellow student athletes,” Boozer said. “I can’t speak to other universities, but we have a good relationship with many of the other student athletes here in Temple. Most of us would have attended their games anyway, but the fact that we could help made it even better .”