Sports
Despite social distancing during global pandemic, Temple Football is thriving in community outreach
The past year has not been easy for anyone. A global pandemic will do that to you.
By everyone’s standards, the Temple Owls underperformed on the pitch in 2020. There are no excuses. Hopefully it was an anomaly, and the 2021 season proves that. Time will tell.
However, the high demands that the football team is used to off the field were not affected. In class, the soccer team achieved record-breaking GPAs. The team also continued to make a difference in the local community with over 1,000 hours of community service.
It’s easy to see how the hours add up
Temple Football has collaborated on a number of projects, with weekly participation. They are:
IMPACT of the team: This national group addresses the emotional trauma and social isolation of children with serious and chronic illnesses by matching them with a college athletic team. Through the two-year therapeutic program that complements their medical treatments, children develop relationships and skills that help them complete the full circle of healing. Just before the pandemic, Temple teamed up with Team IMPACT and local 14-year-old Jaidyn. On average, 25-30 guys would attend a Zoom call with Jaidyn and just hang out and bond. Finally, Jaidyn made his way to Edberg-Olson Hall and now hangs out with his big brothers. Taiwan Ruley, William Kwenkeu, Rory Bell, and Michael Niese have formed some of the strongest bonds to date.
Cleaning up Futterall Square Park: Located at 11this and York and including the surrounding area. Groups of owls, along with the Parks and Recreation Department, clean up the park, basketball courts and climbing frames for children to play and benches for adults to sit on.
Camden Promise Academy: Prior to COVID-19, Temple sent 7-12 players to gym class every Friday and supervised kindergarten through fourth grade. When the pandemic hit, the format changed, but the fun didn’t change as the program expanded the number of days/times and Temple players had Zoom conversations with the youngsters. There were a number of players involved, but Evan Boozer took it to another level when he participated in quarantine.
There have been annual events that Temple Football has been a part of. They are:
MLK Day of Service: More than three dozen football players participated in Temple Athletics and spent the day cleaning and painting local churches.
Worldwide Service Day: It is important to take care of your neighbors and the Owls have used this day to clean up the broad and diamond streets.
Church of the Open Door: Located in Fort Washington and run by former Owls’ kicker Don Bitterlich, a group of owls led by Adam Klein and Amir Tyler attended one of their programs and mentored a group of young members.
Hoot-A-Thon: Created to raise awareness and funds for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Hoot-A-Thon connects the students of Temple University for the children of CHOP. The event unites the campus as a whole in a celebration of the organization’s achievements. Held in the SAC, Temple Football players participate and assist in carrying out the activities.
Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia: Help the children through their exercises and provide recreational therapy.
Dunbar and Duckery Schools: Located along Temple’s campus, Temple’s athletes guide these students by reading books and also assembling sports equipment.
Temple Police: Temple Football works with the campus police for many garbage disposals. On July 25, the team and campus police will host a Community BBQ at Edberg-Olson Hall to feed the neighbors.
Temple Football Blood Drive: Orchestrated by the Leadership Council, the team teamed up with the Red Cross to organize a blood collection at the SAC.
In addition, as a result of COVID-19, Temple, like many other universities, was forced to play almost all varsity sports in the spring of 2021. With the increased schedule and with fewer student workers on campus, Temple Football was asked to volunteer to many of the other varsity sports.
In total, in the spring, at nearly 25-30 events on campus, groups of soccer players helped conduct gymnastics matches, soccer matches, volleyball matches, etc. While dozens of players helped out, it seemed as Evan Boozer, Joe Hooper, Adam Klein, Real Mitchell, and Kobe Wilson were at every event.
“It’s important for us to give back to fellow student athletes,” Boozer said. “I can’t speak to other universities, but we have a good relationship with many of the other student athletes here in Temple. Most of us would have attended their games anyway, but the fact that we could help made it even better .”
Sources
2/ https://owlsports.com/news/2021/7/19/despite-social-distancing-during-global-pandemic-temple-football-thrives-in-community-outreach.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]