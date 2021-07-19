Michigan’s Hockey Program Is About to Make History in 2021 NHL Draft

Michigans hockey program will make history Friday night.

Last season, the Wolverines had one of the most talented freshman classes ever assembled by an NCAA team. Now, three members of that class are expected to hear their names early in the first round of the NHL draw. The first round starts Friday at 8 p.m. and the next six rounds take place on Saturday.

Add to that three new freshmen, who are also expected to be called up early, and Michigan is capable of breaking records.

Starting at the top, no university team has ever made the first two choices in design. Only three college players Erik Johnson in 2006, Rick DiPietro in 2000 and Joe Murphy in 1986 have been selected first.

That is likely to change on Friday, as defender Owen Power is widely regarded as the Buffalo Sabers’ top pick, while forward Matty Beniers is expected to take the #2 overall with the Seattle Kraken.

They would become the highest draft picks in Michigan history, for defenseman Jack Johnson, who became No. 3 in 2005.

Meanwhile, forward Kent Johnson and up-and-coming freshman defenseman Luke Hughes are expected to make the top 10.

No NCAA team has ever selected three current players in the first round.

I think unprecedented is the right word for it, said Chris Peters, editor of Hockey Sense on Substack and former NHL draft and prospects analyst for ESPN. It’s special. This really hasn’t happened before, where so many active players qualify for draft. In terms of what it means for Michigan, they’ve clearly identified the right kind of players because the NHL teams identify them as well. I think the shine this brings to NCAA hockey and to the program itself is really positive.

Power, Beniers and Johnson came in as elite prospects last season and all maintained their high status throughout the year, leading Michigan to finish 15-10-1 before having to withdraw from the NCAA tournament due to COVID-19 protocol.

The Ontario 6-foot-5 Power led the NCAA in points by a freshman defense with 16 and improved his draft stock with a strong showing at the World Hockey Championship, helping Canada win gold.

What really stood out about Owen was his progression over the course of the year, Peters said. He got better and better as it went on. His statistical profile is not too exciting. He is not like a top level producer, but we also have to take into account that the season was shortened, there were problems all year round (due to COVID-19). There were those inconsistencies, so you take it with a grain of salt. But then you look at what he did, go from Michigan to play for Team Canada at the World Championship and how prepared he was for that opportunity — not just to be a player on that team, but to be a major player. being a player on that team – – is pretty incredible.

Beniers and Johnson were linemates and top producers on the team for most of the season. The 6-foot-1 Beniers tied the team leader with 10 goals, while the 6-foot-1 Johnson came second on the team with 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists).

Matty Beniers is probably the best all-round center in this design, said Peters. He is the best defensively, the most competitive and also one of the better skaters in the draft. And that drive he plays with is really unmatched in the draft. He was such a reliable striker on both sides of the ice, a producer of points per game and he also got better as the year went on.

With Kent Johnson, we knew right away that he would get into this draft class and become one of the elite skill players, and he proved it in Michigan. His manual skills are of a high standard. One of the best puck handlers in the draft, very creative, very good at getting pucks into the zone which is such a huge part of the NHL now. You want guys who can play in the neutral zone and get through the neutral zone and into the offensive zone efficiently, and he does that very well. I think all three guys have met or exceeded expectations this year.

Hughes, who played last season with the US National Development Team Program, suffered a serious foot injury in March but is considered one of the best defenders in the draft. He is the younger brother of former Michigan defender Quinn Hughes, who was drafted seventh overall in 2018, and striker Jack Hughes, number 1 overall pick in 2019.

Peters said there is a chance that Power, Beniers, Johnson and Hughes will all go into the top eight.

I think it’s perfectly reasonable, Peters said. We expect stream to be number 1; there is a strong chance but not sure that Beniers would become No.2. I think it’s more than likely at this point that we could see Luke Hughes going somewhere in the four to six range. I think if he’s there and picking the devils it would make a lot of sense with Jack there, but I think it would fit a need for them too.

Between Johnson and Hughes, it’s hard to say who is most at risk of a potential decline. I think some teams are still concerned about Luke’s injury from which he seems to have largely recovered. And then there are others that it might be a preference thing. If you believe Johnson is going to be a center or a wing, I think most teams will tell you that they believe hell is a next level wing. There are some centers that can lead him in this concept class. I think the worst case scenario is one of them drops to 15 or 16.

The good news for Michigan is that all four of them could be on the ice together for the Wolverines next season. Power and Beniers have both said they look forward to returning to Ann Arbor for their second season, while Peters said Johnson could benefit from another two years of college hockey.

If Brendan Brisson and Johnny Beecher — two former first-round picks — also return, Michigan could tie the 2005-06 North Dakota team for most first-round picks on a single roster. There is also a chance that upcoming freshman forward Mackie Samoskevich will also be a first round pick this weekend.

Upcoming freshman forward Dylan Duke is expected to be selected in either the second or third rounds, and the Wolverines also have several other notable NHL draws on the roster, including last year’s leading scorer Thomas Bordeleau (second round, 2020) and goalkeeper Erik Portillo (third round, 2019).

If they all come back — and I thought they did last year — it’s about as close to a college hockey super team as possible, Peters said. Although this time you have Power, Beniers and Johnson with an extra year of experience. To have so many first round draft picks in one team, I mean I don’t even know if there would be anything comparable in junior hockey. The London Knights of 2005 maybe? It’s an insane amount of talent.

Bringing in and producing first-round picks in Michigan is nothing new. There have been 25 first-round picks to play for the Wolverines, the most of any NCAA team.

But it won’t just be Michigan contributing to this year’s first-round total in this year’s draft. Peters said college players should be well represented in this year’s draft, in part because they played more games than most junior hockey prospects.

One of the three major junior hockey leagues, the Ontario Hockey League, didn’t even have a season last year due to the pandemic, while another, the Western Hockey League, had a shortened season.

I think being able to see the NCAA and especially the USHL (United State Hockey League) guys have a full season just made the projection that much more comfortable, Peters said. I think that has a lot to do with why these guys are also ranked so highly, because we have the most notes on those guys and have the clearest idea of ​​where they are now and where they can go next.