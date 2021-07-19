Sports
ITTF chief executive Steve Dainton promoted to chief executive of the ITTF Group
Steve Dainton has been promoted to chief executive of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Group with immediate effect.
The Australian has been ITTF chief executive since 2017.
His new position will expand his mandate to lead the ITTF Foundation and World Table Tennis (WTT), both of which are part of the ITTF Group.
The ITTF Foundation focuses on the corporate social responsibility of the governing bodies, while WTT deals with the commercial and events side of the ITTF.
Dainton was instrumental in the creation of both entities during his four years as ITTF chief executive.
The governing body said Dainton has played a transformative role as chief executive of the governing bodies for the past four years, including developing the ITTF strategic plan approved at the 2018 Annual General Meeting (AGM).
It cited the creation of the ITTF Membership Relations Department, which led to doubling investments in table tennis.
Daintons’ role in increasing the ITTF’s professional staff and fan base was also highlighted.
He oversaw the ITTF’s financial management during the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping the federation economically stable.
His achievements prompted Petra Srling, the ITTF’s executive vice president of finance, to offer Dainton his full support./
The new contract and title signify Dainton’s full support from the ITTF Executive Committee, reflecting our satisfaction with his achievements and vision for the sport over the past four years, Srling said.
Dainton also spoke of his ambition to further expand the appeal of table tennis.
After three years of initial growth based on our very first strategic plan and then managing the crisis, the past 18 months have been extremely exciting and often positively challenging, said the new CEO of ITTF Groups.
Continuing the journey is an honor.
Making sure that everything we do is in the best interest of table tennis is something I will continue to pursue with passion.
Our sport has so much potential and can continue to grow exponentially on a global level after COVID-19.
It is especially important that we continue to find ways to increase the prize money for our players, which has been the main driver of our commercial approach.
I truly believe that we are just surfacing and with a joint approach our sport can truly become one of the greatest in the world.
Dainton also oversaw the creation of a Unified Korea Team at the 2018 World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) and brought the WTTC to the Americas for the first time, with this year’s event in Houston in November.
The World Championships will coincide with the AGM of governing bodies in the Texas city on Nov. 24, after a row over plans to hold the meeting separate from the WTTC on Sept. 18.
ITTF chairman Thomas Weikert will seek re-election at the AGM, but Srling will file a claim for the presidency and other candidates may also come forward after disputes arose in the organization’s leadership.
