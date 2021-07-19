Rangers against Malmö or HJK Helsinki, Celtic and St Johnstone can meet PSV or Galatasaray





Steven Gerrard, Ange Postecoglou and Callum Davidson prepare for European qualifiers Premiership winners Rangers will face Malmö or HJK Helsinki in the third qualifying round of the Champions League. And Celtic play against PSV Eindhoven or Galatasaray if they beat Midtjylland in the second heat. Ange Postecoglou’s side will meet the Danes on Tuesday’s first leg in Glasgow and travel for the second leg on July 28. And the loser of the match PSV Eindhoven – Galatasaray will face the Scottish Cup winnerswinnaar St. John’s Stone in the third qualifying round of the Europa League. Celtic, who have confirmed Callum McGregor as their new captain, will face Jablonec in the Europa League third qualifying round if they lose to Midtjylland. Sweden’s Malmö or Finland’s HJK will receive Steven Gerrard’s Rangers on 3 or 4 August, returning to Ibrox on 10 August. Those would be the same dates for Celtic in the third qualifying round, with Dutch PSV or Turkish Galatasaray gone in the second leg. The dates of the third qualifying round of the Europa League are August 5 (first leg) and August 12 (second leg). Parties that win in the third qualifying round of the Champions League will advance to the play-off round, which will be played on 17/18 and 24/25 August. The draw for the play-off round is on August 2. Losing parties in the third qualifying round fall into the play-off round of the Europa League (19 and 26 August). Rangers have made it to the last 16 of the Europa League for the past two seasons, while Celtic were eliminated in the group stage of last season’s competition after a final-32 appearance last year. Scotland has not had a representative in the Champions League group stage since Brendan Rodgers’ side played there in the 2017-18 season, with Rangers last reaching the group stage under Walter Smith in 2010-11. However, the following season, Malmo knocked out Ally McCoist’s Rangers in the qualifying stage. The Ibrox side has had no previous competitive encounters with HJK, but did attract the Finnish side’s prolific scorer Alfredo Morelos in 2017. St Johnstone, who also won the League Cup last season, will return to European competition for the first time in four years.

