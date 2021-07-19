Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers, pimples, busts of the model who nailed Allen’s big year
Running backs like Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb are among the top players in the Ranking Fantasy Football 2021, but finding an underrated player in the position is one way to win the championship. Just ask owners who risked Colts Jonathan Taylor backing off last season. Taylor certainly wasn’t one of the top Fantasy football picks a season ago, but the dynamic rookie made a name for himself after racking up a total of 12 touchdowns in 2020.
Will Taylor become one of the most prolific players in the 2021 Fantasy Football running back rankings with Carson Wentz now centered in Indianapolis, or should you look elsewhere when making your Fantasy Football picks for 2021? Before you set your fantasy football concept strategy for 2021, be sure to check out Fantasy Football 2021 cheat sheets from the tried and true computer model at SportsLine.
Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bill’s quarterback Josh Allen was drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 70, but the model paired him up as a top-five Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish well ahead of players like Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Drew Brees. Allen went on to become the #2-scoring Fantasy QB, surpassing all three of the other quarterbacks and even surpassing Patrick Mahomes. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine’s advice reap a lot of value from that choice.
The same model has a proven track record of giving Fantasy Football tips, with AJ Brown also being identified as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Devin Singletary and JuJu Smith-Schuster as busts last season. Plus, it’s called previous Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anyone who counted on such players made a run for their league title.
The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat out human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections are updated several times a day, so you always get the best Fantasy football advice.
Now SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2021 Fantasy Football rankings, along with tons of sleepers, pimples, and busts.
Top Fantasy football sleepers 2021
One of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers the model predicts: Broncos bringing back Melvin Gordon. The 28-year veteran flew under the radar in his first season in Denver, rushing for 986 yards and nine touchdowns. He also finished last season with 32 receptions for 158 yards and one more score. Gordon produced those songs while splitting the work with Phillip Lindsay, who is now a member of the Houston Texans.
Gordon has scored at least nine touchdowns in each of his past five seasons and averaged at least 75 yards per game. Gordon will likely enter the 2021 season atop Denver’s running back depth chart, but owners are sleeping on him again. In fact, Gordon currently has a Fantasy Football ADP for 2021 of 76.77. However, SportsLine’s model says Gordon will outperform other running backs such as Kareem Hunt, Leonard Fournette and Mike Davis, all of whom will be called up for Gordon.
Top Fantasy Football Outbreaks 2021
The model also projects Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts as one of the best breakouts in 2021 Fantasy Football. The former Florida star is the best-drafted tight end in NFL history, finishing fourth overall for a reason. He averaged nearly 100 receiving yards per game last year and scored 12 touchdowns, finishing third in Division I.
The Falcons jettisoned this offseason seven-time Pro Bowl receiver Julio Jones, and the future Hall of Famer has averaged 10 goals per game over the past three seasons. Atlanta has made no significant additions to replace Jones in that position, so the athletic tight end is expected to fill his void. At 6-foot-6, 240 pounds, Pitts also projects as the type of red zone option for quarterback Matt Ryan who somehow Jones never got over his Falcons career. SportsLine’s model lists Pitts as a top-five tight end, ahead of two of last year’s Pro Bowlers, such as TJ Hockenson and Evan Engram.
Top Fantasy Football Busts 2021
As for players to avoid, the model lists Raiders who trace Josh Jacobs back as one of the best 2021 Fantasy football busts. The Alabama product has proven to be capable in an early role, with 2,215 yards rush and 19 touchdowns during his first two seasons. However, he leaves much to be desired as a receiver, catching just 53 passes for 404 yards and no scores during that period.
That prompted head coach Jon Gruden to take the Kenyan Drake away from the Cardinals during the off-season. Even as Jacobs maintains a lead on early downs and near the end zone, Drake tries to reduce his overall workload by dominating on passing downs and occasionally spelling him out in a series. That’s a big reason why the model sees Jacobs’ fifth-round price tag as too high, with seventh-round options like Leonard Fournette and Myles Gaskin ahead of him and even a nod to Chase Edmonds, an eighth-round option.
How do you find proven 2021 Fantasy Football football rankings
SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprise quarterback, you don’t even think about being drafted in the mid-rounds of 2021 Fantasy Football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option for superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.You can only see who it is, and the 2020 Fantasy football rankings for each player, on SportsLine.
So which 2021 Fantasy Football sleepers, pimples and busts should you target and fade? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now for 2021 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every position, all from the model that mentioned Josh Allen’s huge season, and invent.
