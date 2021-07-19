Rohan Bopanna blames Indian tennis federation for deception about Tokyo Olympics qualification

Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna blames the All India Tennis Association (AITA) for misleading athletes about their chances of competing in the Tokyo Olympics.

ITF never accepted a submission for Sumit Nagal and myself. ITF was clear that no changes were allowed after the nomination deadline (June 22) unless injury/illness. AITA has misled the players, the government, the media and everyone else by stating that we still have a chance.

On July 16, Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal made the cut for the men’s singles at the Tokyo Olympics when large-scale shooting pushed him into qualifying. The AITA promptly paired him with Rohan Bopanna for the men’s doubles competition by withdrawing Divij Sharan’s nomination.

Rohan Bopanna is currently India’s highest ranked doubles player. The 41-year-old is number 40 in the world and has been in the top 50 every week since July 2010.

A week earlier, PTI reported that the Indian tennis players were “confused” about the criteria adopted for finalizing the entries, as the entry of the contestants ranked among them had been confirmed, but they still weren’t sure exactly what the games were for. .

Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan with a combined rank of 113 were unable to make the cut when the June 14 ranking was considered for entry, but due to withdrawals, the vacant seats have been offered to the following eligible players.

Many players, who have not previously made the cut-off, have announced their participation, even though the International Tennis Federation (ITF) has not officially announced the cut-off mark.

The lack of transparency in the process is what made Indian players doubt. “The most confusing part as a player is that even though the deadline for entering the Olympics has passed, we have no idea what the exact closing of the ranking is,” Bopanna told PTI.

“I asked the ATP when I was in London (for Wimbledon), but unfortunately they don’t have a concrete answer to this themselves,” the 41-year-old had said.