Nashville Predators prospect proudly comes out as gay | gay hockey





A prospect from Nashville Predators has come out as gay for his first NHL camp, with the intention of living an authentic life. Luke Prokop, a 19-year-old Canadian who was a third round in the 2020 draft last fall, posted on Twitter on Monday: It’s been quite a journey to get to this point in my life, but I couldn’t be happier with my decision to get out, he said. From an early age I have dreamed of being an NHL player, and I believe living my authentic life will allow me to take myself all the way to the rink, increase my chances of fulfilling my dreams. increase. No active NHL player has come out as gay. Prokop said he hopes his example shows that gays are welcome in the hockey community. Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib became the first active NFL player to come out in June. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman praised Prokop for sharing his truth and his bravery. I share his hope that these announcements will become more common in the hockey community, Bettman said after a statement. LGBTQ players, coaches and staff can only perform at their best when they live their lives as their full and true selves. We do not take the significance and importance of this announcement lightly. The Predators said in a statement that the club is “proud of Luke for the courage he shows in coming out today, and we will unequivocally support him in the coming days, weeks and years as he continues to develop as a prospect. Prokop is from Edmonton, Alberta. He played parts of the past four seasons with Calgary in the Western Hockey League. He said the past year and a half gave him the opportunity to find his true self. I’m no longer afraid to hide who I am, Prokop said. I may be new to the community, but I would like to learn about the strong and resilient people who came before me and paved the way so that I could feel more at ease today. Bettman pledged that the NHL will do everything possible to ensure Luke’s experience is a welcoming and positive one and that he will work to support players who follow his path. More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sport

