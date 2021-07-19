India tour of England: Team Kohli vs Team Ashwin, a fun exercise through India in Durham





The Indian cricket team will play a three-day warm-up game against County XI in Emirates Riverside on Tuesday, before the Test series against England kicks off with the first game on August 4. Ahead of the much-needed exhibition game, the Indian team will shift their focus to fielding exercises under the watchful eye of fielding coach R Sridhar. “Today’s session started with team exercises and team competitions. It will activate the team. We started with catching, direct hits and accurate throwing to the bowler’s end, which got them going. Direct hits are very important, even if it is test cricket,” Sridhar explains in a video shared by the BCCI. “Then we moved on to a game, forearm throwing – a very underrated part of cricket. It involved speed and agility and changing direction for the boys,” he added. “We had two teams one of which consisted of Virat, Rohit and others. The other team was taken over by Ashwin and Pujara,” he said. “In the end, Virat’s team took the competition with a 10-8 lead. However, Puji and Ashwin were convinced that they had won,” he said jokingly. Two squads

Field Exercises a walk through #TeamIndia‘s fun exercise,courtesy fielding coach @coach_rsridhar prior to their practice session – by @RajalArora #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/NXZ4LI0aPR BCCI (@BCCI) July 19, 2021 Earlier, Kohli, Pujara and KL Rahul also hit the nets when they tried to tackle the moving ball. The BCCI also shared snapshots of the team’s bowlers with pacers Ishat Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin training hard for their warm-up match. Snapshots of #TeamIndiaThe netting session here at the Durham County Cricket Club.#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Z26R0FrSpx BCCI (@BCCI) July 17, 2021 Earlier this week, explosive wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant and the team’s throwdown specialist Dayanand Garani tested positive for COVID-19. Bowling coach Bharath Arun, reserve wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and India’s standby opener Abhimanyu Easwaran are the three members of the Indian contingent in the UK who have become isolated. All three have tested negative for the virus but must adhere to the UK government’s Health Safety Protocol and remain isolated.

