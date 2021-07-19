Bellarmine Field Hockey welcomes Class of 2025





LOUISVILLE, Ky. Bellarmine Head Field Hockey Coach Devanny Boisvert announced its class of incoming freshmen, which includes six players representing different geographic regions. The class of 2025 includes: Avery Bryanton of Granby, Connecticut; Isabel Gladys from Louisville; Bente Moormann from Amsterdam, Netherlands; Isabella Thompson of New Albany, Ohio; Leila Thompson of Crestwood, Kentucky; and Marit Van der Bend van Voorburg, the Netherlands. “I’m excited to welcome these six freshmen to Bellarmine’s field hockey program,” said Boisvert. “They are competitors to the game and will be a great fit for our 18 returning players. I love how athletic and versatile this group is and I can see they have an immediate impact on the program. They are not just students of the game , but also very bright academically they will be a great asset to the Bellarmine community.” The Bellarmine field hockey team is entering its second year in the NCAA Division I ranks, making its debut as a member of the Mid-American Conference this fall. Avery Bryanton Residence Granby, CT

Position Midfield/Defense

High School Granby Memorial High School

Club team HTC Field Hockey

Field Hockey Awards 2x All-Conference First Team, All-State and Junior Select All Star Game

Academic Awards Academic All-State and Scholar Athlete Award

Why Bellarmine? I chose Bellarmine because of its beautiful campus and strong Exercise Science program. They offer many different majors, so I felt like I could pick one that suited my interests.

What are you most excited about? I am most looking forward to our home games at Trager Stadium!

Coach Boisvert on Bryanton: “Avery is a player who reads the game well and has a good view of the field. She knows when to attack and has a great selection in her passing. She will be a versatile player who can play in midfield or can play in the backfield.” Isabel Gladys Residence Louisville, KY

Midfield position

High School Ballard High School

Club team IFHCK

Field Hockey Awards First Team All-State (3 years), Apple All-Tournament Team (4 years), Debbie Judd Hustle Award (junior year), Player of the Year nominee (junior year), Student-Athlete of the Year- nominee (senior year), and Miss Field Hockey Nominee (senior year)

Academic Awards AB Honor Roll, Student Government and NHS Participant

Why Bellarmine? I chose Bellarmine for the academic program and the D1 sports program.

What are you most excited about? I’m excited to see the team grow in the new division!

Coach Boisvert about Gladys: “Isabel is that player who is constantly active on both sides of the ball. She is dynamic and explosive with her elimination and works extremely hard defensively.” Bente Moormann Residence Amsterdam, Netherlands

Midfield position

High School St. Nicholas Lyceum

Club team – MA1 AHC IJburg

Field Hockey Awards Most Valuable Player (209 and 2020), Runner-up Kangaroo Numeracy Competition

Why Bellarmine? I would like to help Bellarmine in their ambition to do well in Division 1.

What are you most excited about? I look forward to meeting new friends and connecting with the rest of the world.

Coach Boisvert on Moormann: “Bente is very quick and dynamic with the ball. Her possession and easy decision making will help us in midfield. She also does a great job in executing in the circle.” Isabella Thompson Residence New Albany, Ohio

Goalkeeper position

High School New Albany High School

Club FHL

Field Hockey Awards – Honorable mention all-league, 2nd team all-league (2x), first team all-league, All-Ohio, super 6 field honoree and Ohio High School Sports awards honoree

Academic Awards – Scholar Athlete Award and Academic All-Ohio (x3)

Why Bellarmine? I chose Bellarmine because of the small school environment in a big city and how welcoming the whole university was from the start.

What are you most excited about? I am most excited about seeing the program grow over the next four years.

Coach Boisvert on Thompson: “Bella is a player who loves the game and is fundamentally strong in the cage. She has great footwork and makes smart decisions. She is also quick and explosive.” Leila Thompson Residence Crestwood, KY

Position Defense/Centerfield

High School South Oldham High School

Club IFHCK

Field Hockey Award 4-year varsity starter, senior year captain, 2017 JV Offense Award, 2017 Apple Tournament Champion, 2018 Apple Tournament Champion, 2019 Gateway Field Hockey Classic Champion, 201 Region 1 All-Tournament Team, 2020 Outstanding Midfield Award, 2020 Region 1 All-Tournament Team and 2020 Kentucky All-State 1 st Team Region 1, 2018 Disney Showcase Pool Champions, 2019 Easter Shooting Stars Pool Champions and 2020 Disney Showcase Pool Champions

Team Region 1, 2018 Disney Showcase Pool Champions, 2019 Easter Shooting Stars Pool Champions and 2020 Disney Showcase Pool Champions Academic Awards Beta Club, Link Crew and Graduated Cum Laude

Why Bellarmine? I was already familiar with the campus because two of my older sisters went there, and I really liked the atmosphere and location of the campus.

What are you most excited about? To travel and play games with my new team!

Coach Boisvert on Thompson “Leila is a versatile player who can help us in midfield and defense. She is a spirited player who can intercept excellently, attack as a defender and plays at a high pace.” Marit Van der Bend Hometown Voorburg, Netherlands

Position Forward

High school gymnasium Novum middelbare

Club Team Lapwings U18-1

Field Hockey Awards – Three-time Indoor Goalscorer, won the preseason championship with the U16 and both times with the U18

Academic Awards – 2020 District Debate Championship Winner

Why Bellarmine? I wanted to play Division-I field hockey and I felt it was a good fit for me.

What are you most excited about? I am most excited about the amount of time I get to play. I love that field hockey will be such a big part of my life.

Coach Boisvert on Van der Bend: “Marit is a player who is going to help us finish the ball on the front line, especially with her advanced and creative shot selection. She is a smart hockey player with her decisiveness in the circle and on the press .”

