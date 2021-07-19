Sports
Coburn, Robinson named after Bednarik, Maxwell awards watchlists
Philadelphia Texas junior DL Keondre Coburn and sophomore RB Bijan Robinson were named by the Maxwell Football Club on Monday’s 2021 watch lists for the Bednarik Award and Maxwell Award, respectively. The Bednarik Award has been presented annually to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1995, while the Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937.
Coburn, a fourth-year defensive lineman who has played in 26 career games and started 22 times, was an honorable mention to the All-Big 12 roster in 2020. Last season, he started all 10 games and registered 25 tackles (13 solo), 4 .5 tackles for loss, one sack, two pass breaks and one quarterback pressure. In 2019, Coburn played in all 13 games and started 12 times, racking up 26 tackles, including 18 solo stops, 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and one fumble. With Coburn a key player on the defensive line, the Texas defense has rushed seven opponents under 100 yards since 2019. For his career, the Houston native has racked up 53 total tackles, including 33 solo stops, with three sacks and nine tackles for a loss.
Robinson played in nine games and made six consecutive starts to conclude his first season of college football in 2020. He led the Longhorns with 703 rushing yards on 86 carries (8.2 ypc) and scored four touchdowns. He was also the team’s fifth receiver with 15 catches for 196 yards and two more touchdowns. He finished the season as the 11th UT freshman to rush for at least 700 yards, breaking the Texas single-season record for yards per rush average at 8.2, surpassing James Saxton’s mark of 7.9 during the season. 1961 surpassed. He joined Cedric Benson (twice, 2001) and Adrian Walker (twice, 1989) as the only Longhorns to rush for more than 150 yards multiple times during their freshman season. Born in Tucson, Arizona, Robinson saved his best for last, earning Offensive MVP honors from the Alamo Bowl when he carried the ball 10 times for 183 yards (18.3 avg) and one touchdown, and caught two passes for 37 yards and two touchdowns. His 183 rushing yards were the most ever by a UT freshman in a bowl game, and the fourth by a Longhorn, regardless of class, in a bowl game of all time. It was the sixth best rushing game in terms of yardage by a freshman in school history overall.
The Maxwell Award semi-finalists will be announced on November 1, 2021, while the three finalists will be announced on November 22, 2021. The 2021 Maxwell and Bednarik Awards winners will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show to be held on December 9, 2021. The formal Maxwell Award and Bednarik Award ceremonies will take place at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala , hosted by Tropicana Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on March 11, 2022.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0';
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,'script',
'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js');
fbq('init', '2403768893211788');
fbq('track', 'PageView');
Sources
2/ https://texassports.com/news/2021/7/19/football-coburn-robinson-named-to-bednarik-maxwell-award-watch-lists.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]