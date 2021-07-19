Coburn, Robinson named after Bednarik, Maxwell awards watchlists

Philadelphia Texas junior DL Keondre Coburn and sophomore RB Bijan Robinson were named by the Maxwell Football Club on Monday’s 2021 watch lists for the Bednarik Award and Maxwell Award, respectively. The Bednarik Award has been presented annually to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1995, while the Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937.

Coburn, a fourth-year defensive lineman who has played in 26 career games and started 22 times, was an honorable mention to the All-Big 12 roster in 2020. Last season, he started all 10 games and registered 25 tackles (13 solo), 4 .5 tackles for loss, one sack, two pass breaks and one quarterback pressure. In 2019, Coburn played in all 13 games and started 12 times, racking up 26 tackles, including 18 solo stops, 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and one fumble. With Coburn a key player on the defensive line, the Texas defense has rushed seven opponents under 100 yards since 2019. For his career, the Houston native has racked up 53 total tackles, including 33 solo stops, with three sacks and nine tackles for a loss.

Robinson played in nine games and made six consecutive starts to conclude his first season of college football in 2020. He led the Longhorns with 703 rushing yards on 86 carries (8.2 ypc) and scored four touchdowns. He was also the team’s fifth receiver with 15 catches for 196 yards and two more touchdowns. He finished the season as the 11th UT freshman to rush for at least 700 yards, breaking the Texas single-season record for yards per rush average at 8.2, surpassing James Saxton’s mark of 7.9 during the season. 1961 surpassed. He joined Cedric Benson (twice, 2001) and Adrian Walker (twice, 1989) as the only Longhorns to rush for more than 150 yards multiple times during their freshman season. Born in Tucson, Arizona, Robinson saved his best for last, earning Offensive MVP honors from the Alamo Bowl when he carried the ball 10 times for 183 yards (18.3 avg) and one touchdown, and caught two passes for 37 yards and two touchdowns. His 183 rushing yards were the most ever by a UT freshman in a bowl game, and the fourth by a Longhorn, regardless of class, in a bowl game of all time. It was the sixth best rushing game in terms of yardage by a freshman in school history overall.

The Maxwell Award semi-finalists will be announced on November 1, 2021, while the three finalists will be announced on November 22, 2021. The 2021 Maxwell and Bednarik Awards winners will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show to be held on December 9, 2021. The formal Maxwell Award and Bednarik Award ceremonies will take place at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala , hosted by Tropicana Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on March 11, 2022.