County cricket: Hampshire’s double pleasure in Championship and Blast | Cricket

Ball One: Rosy Week at the Rose Bowl

Rather than an over (so go anyway), this week’s column could become an example of the Queen of Hearts’ six impossible things for breakfast, as county cricket descended a rabbit hole and into a strange world of comings and goings , and one that doesn’t get started all over again. Two leagues reached the end of their group stages while another watched his expensive marketing grin as broad (and perhaps just as illusory) as the Cheshire Cats.

A very good week for Hampshire started in the County Championship with the kind of game that only first-class cricket can offer. The final game off the podium turned out to be a play-off for Group Two’s second Division One slot (keep it up!) and as they needed big performances, they owed two men who started the season with different priorities.

New Zealander Colin de Grandhomme finished with match figures of 5-62 in 29 tight overs and mercenary Nick Gubbins scored the highest score in Hants’ first innings with 137 not out, arguably the best innings by a Middlesex batsman this season. The two men were in the fold to see their team cross the line in the final session of the match for the win they needed to qualify for the top division.

Think of their opponents, Gloucestershire, whose five wins have only been matched by Yorkshire, but who will play in Division Two when the red ball is back in hand. Finding a way to win a championship match in such a variety of circumstances is the great collective challenge of the domestic game. The reward should reflect that outcome.

Ball two: New Road flooded with runs

Life was tough for the bowlers at New Road, where Warwickshire must have been happy to see Worcestershire offered a dead lane for a match the visitors only had to sign to advance to Division One.

Pieter Malan certainly wasn’t in the mood to complain after scoring 218 runs for a time out, but one wonders if the hosts might have pushed a little more had they too had the prospect of Division One cricket to play for. to play. Declared 447-9 from 174 overs with only centurion, Ed Barnards, stroke rate over 50 in the top seven (and not much) feels sluggish even when the ball didn’t make it to the bat. Worcestershire’s home on the banks of the Severn presents ground crews with unique challenges with its frequent off-season flooding, but it must be remembered that 21st century knowledge and technology can produce a field with a little more in it for seam and spin mid July.

The New Road field is under water after flooding in 2020.
The New Road field is under water after flooding in 2020. Photo: Jacob King/PA

Ball three: Northants react nuanced to players’ grief

Rob Keoghs’ innings for Northamptonshire felt more like a 1920s story than the 2020s. With his team already two men less after a death of Luke Procter and an injury to Gareth Berg, Keogh pulled out of the fold to take the lead. attend his grandmother’s online funeral, then returned, wearing a black armband, to work out the tie against Glamorgan.

Grief affects different people in different ways so it was good to see Northamptonshire supporting Luke Procter when he left the same match due to a death in the family and supporting Keogh equally when he chose to return to it. Our condolences go out to both players and also to our respect for meeting their personal and professional responsibilities, as they knew best when it was right for them to step back and when it was right to take a step back. step back.

Ball Four: What’s going on in Division One?

Did you know that we were already in the divisional stage of the County Championship, with Warwickshire and Somerset leading the way with 21 and 18.5 points respectively? Lancashire are two points down in third, then ahead of Hampshire in fourth with 8.5 points, with Nottinghamshire in fifth with five points and Yorkshire in the sextet with 4.5? It’s all a matter of handing over points won against divisional opponents during the group stage, but it already feels a bit unsatisfactory.

Ball five: double disappointment for Gloucestershire

Gloucestershires fans endured the reverse emotions of those of Hampshires being squeezed out of the chance to win two competitions in the same week.

It had all looked so good in the Blast in Taunton. Needing a win, they would have reduced Somerset to 73-4 midway through the 13th over and the Taunton wonder kid, Tom Lammonby, must have seen flesh last season as easily as he puts up with the cricketers equivalent of the tough second album. The next 46 balls yielded 110 runs as Lammonby, suddenly snapping into form, looted 90 runs of the 36 deliveries he received, the kind of knock that mentally takes the game away from the opponent as much as the hard currency of runs on the board.

The visitors had the chase manageable, if not under control, well into the second half, but they couldn’t afford two bad overs and came up with three at a time, just 17 runs scored and two wickets just when the need for limits was urgent became. There was no going back.

Somersets fans deserve something to look forward to as domestic cricket turns its attention elsewhere for a few weeks, but I won’t be the only one hoping Gloucestershire will have better luck in the Royal London One-Day Cup than they have enjoyed in the Blast and County championship.

Ball six: Mr DArcy the apple of Hampshire eyes

However, you must hand it over to Hampshire. They made the most of knowing what to do and coping with the pressure of the scoreboard to secure fourth qualifying spot in the T20 Blasts South Group.

Glamorgan, driven by Marnus Labuschagnes 78 off 47 balls, gave the home side 185 runs to win the game, but also put in 185 runs in 14.1 overs if their net run rate improved Surreys and the other results fall their way. DArcy (Short) and Weatherley (Joe) may sound like rival suitors for a mysterious girl in a Victorian novel, but they hit 10 fours and nine sixes out of 43 balls they encountered and Hampshire was comfortable in the end.

Gary Naylor is the host of the podcast The cricket show of the 80s and 90s and you can follow him on Twitter.

