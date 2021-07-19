County cricket: Hampshire’s double pleasure in Championship and Blast | Cricket

Ball One: Rosy Week at the Rose Bowl

Rather than an over (so go anyway), this week’s column could become an example of the Queen of Hearts’ six impossible things for breakfast, as county cricket descended a rabbit hole and into a strange world of comings and goings , and one that doesn’t get started all over again. Two leagues reached the end of their group stages while another watched his expensive marketing grin as broad (and perhaps just as illusory) as the Cheshire Cats.

A very good week for Hampshire started in the County Championship with the kind of game that only first-class cricket can offer. The final game off the podium turned out to be a play-off for Group Two’s second Division One slot (keep it up!) and as they needed big performances, they owed two men who started the season with different priorities.

New Zealander Colin de Grandhomme finished with match figures of 5-62 in 29 tight overs and mercenary Nick Gubbins scored the highest score in Hants’ first innings with 137 not out, arguably the best innings by a Middlesex batsman this season. The two men were in the fold to see their team cross the line in the final session of the match for the win they needed to qualify for the top division.

Think of their opponents, Gloucestershire, whose five wins have only been matched by Yorkshire, but who will play in Division Two when the red ball is back in hand. Finding a way to win a championship match in such a variety of circumstances is the great collective challenge of the domestic game. The reward should reflect that outcome.