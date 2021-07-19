With a lifetime of tennis ahead, local player sets Olympic goal





WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) — When athletes make their way to the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, they will step in knowing they are the best in the world at what they do. Gabriel Baldwin isn’t there yet, but at age 12, he’s well on his way to achieving a goal he set as a 10-year-old: to compete in the Olympics. It’s something I’ve been thinking about, yes. said Gabriel. Actually, I dream about it and I know it can happen. Gabriel is currently ranked 38th in the North Carolina in the boys 12 and under the division he is also in the top 200 in the Southern District. Not bad for a boy who got into the game because of the keen eye of his physical teacher at Carolina Beach Elementary School… I started hitting the ball with coach Maggie [Bellamy] and she said wow Gabriel you are really good at this and i said thank you and she said have you ever considered playing tennis and i thought no i never thought of that. Now, it’s almost everything Gabriel thinks about. A product of the One Love Tennis Program in Wilmington, Gabriel learned the game from Lenny Simpson, who has prepaid the game since getting his first tennis racket from Althea Gibson. The history and importance of the facility has not gone unnoticed by Gabriel. It means everything to me. It’s my past and even when I’m an adult I’ll still come back here. It wouldn’t be surprising if one day he continued the One Love Tennis give-back mentality, but today it’s the game that forms life lessons for Gabriel. Before I found out what tennis was and started delving into the game. said Gabriel. I had no idea what I wanted to do with my life. But then tennis opened up to me an opportunity that I didn’t know I would get. Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

