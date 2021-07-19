National team departs from Taiwan for Olympics





The national Olympic team left for Japan yesterday to participate in the Tokyo Games from Friday. The 134-strong Olympic delegation consists of officials, support staff and 68 athletes, who will compete in 18 sports until August 8. Taiwan participates in the Games under the name Chinese Taipei. Photo: CNA The delegation will be led by Taiwan’s female weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun ( ), who will carry the team’s flag during the opening ceremony. It also includes the world’s No. 1 women’s badminton player Tai Tzu-ying () as well as athletes who participate in cycling, taekwondo, judo, shooting, canoeing, rowing and archery. Taiwan will also participate in swimming, artistic gymnastics, table tennis, boxing and tennis, among others. Team members wore the national team’s red-white-blue uniform and matching masks as they boarded their chartered flight. They traveled in one group to avoid contact with others due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang (), Walletless Minister Audrey Tang (), Education Minister Pan Wen-chung () and other government officials were at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) to give the team an official farewell. The government had urged Taiwanese not to visit the airport to send the team because of the pandemic. The departure of the teams was live streamed online. A smaller group of Taiwanese athletes and support staff arrived in Tokyo last week and several similar small groups will depart from Taiwan for Japan in the coming days. Due to the pandemic, disease prevention coordinators are on the support staff for the first time. The Sports Administration is aiming for medals in weightlifting, badminton, artistic gymnastics, boxing, archery, javelin and karate. Taiwan won one gold and two bronze medals at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Controversy erupted yesterday after Tai posted an Instagram story in which she was sitting in economy class on the flight to Tokyo. Pan had said last year that the nation’s Olympic team would travel in business class. Su said on Facebook last night that he had called Tai to apologize and told the Sports Administration to apologize to the rest of the team. The heroes of the Olympics are the athletes, not the accompanying officials, Su said, after reports emerged that coaches and medics were traveling in business class. Su said that after the Olympics, he would instruct the Ministry of Education to report and hold those responsible accountable. The sports administration said last night that the athletes were in the economy because of their numbers and the need to keep them apart due to concerns about COVID-19. On the return flight, it promised to give athletes priority for business class seats. Additional reporting by Lu Yi-hsuan

Comments are moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Comments containing foul and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind, or promotion will be removed and the user banned. The final decision is at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/taiwan/archives/2021/07/20/2003761158 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos