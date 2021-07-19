Sports Minister Manoj Tiwary admitted to Bangladeshi senior team fitness camp | Cricket





Bangladesh’s Sports Minister Manoj Tiwary, who recently made his debut in politics, was named in likely 39 members by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Monday. The former Bangladesh captain last played in the Ranji Trophy in March 2020 against Saurashtra before skipping the cut short due to injury. However, Tiwary did not rule out playing cricket after entering politics earlier this year. I will maintain my fitness. I’ll wait and see how it goes, but I don’t rule out playing a few more games for Bengal, Tiwary had said after winning the Shibpur constituency council elections. The senior Bengali probables fitness camp will start from 23rd July. CAB Secretary Snehasish Ganguly has said the team probables will be announced after the fitness camp ends. Attendance is mandatory. All players must meet fitness parameters set by the association. The likelihood of the Bangladesh team will be announced after the fitness camp, Ganguly said in a statement, as quoted by PTI. This coming season also marks the return of former skipper Laxmi Ratan Shukla to cricket, six years after he entered politics. He will put on the coach’s hat for the Under-23 squad for the first time. Previously, Bengal has retained former Native American stalwart VVS Laxman as their batting consultant and veteran Arun Lal as the head coach. (with PTI inputs)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/sports-minister-manoj-tiwary-included-in-bengal-senior-team-fitness-camp-101626713850876.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos