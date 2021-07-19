Pickleballs on the rise | Thebrightonblade.com

When pickleball started to become popular, it was a sport that helped older adults get some exercise by combining aspects of tennis, badminton and table tennis on one court.

Today, the sport remains popular among seniors, but the secret is how much fun the game is, and younger generations want a taste.

According to the Sport and Fitness Industry Association, pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the nation, with participation increasing just over 21% in 2020 as Americans looked for ways to stay active during the pandemic. In 2019, participation in the sport grew by 7%.

Evidence of pickleball’s growing popularity is not hard to find throughout the Denver metro area. A new court is being installed on the east side of Centennial in Piney Creek. In Castle Rock, the new Cobblestone Park project includes six additional pickleball courts.

Luke Ruter, recreation coordinator for the Highlands Ranch Metro District, said one of the biggest challenges as pickleball grows in popularity is keeping up with demand.

It really is a great sport for all ages, he said. It is also such a social sport where friendships grow and connections are made.

At Highlands Ranch, on any given day, the distinct popping sound of a paddle hitting the ball can be heard as players of all ages battle it out.

Taking a break during one of the hottest days of summer, 19-year-old Heidi Haze said she is considered a novice to pickleball.

I started playing with a friend, she said. It looked cool and there are definitely a lot more college kids out there playing. I must say, the seniors have a lot to teach us. They are much better. It’s like playing golf. It’s easy to play, but hard to get good at.

Will Harris of Littleton said he saw people playing on local courts and got interested. Now he’s a regular open to learning the tricks of the trade from older players. Harris said he learned a lot from Joe Billera, who he calls his pickleball grandpa.

I like the community connection I’ve gained from playing here, Harris said. It’s thanks to pickleball that I got a job. I would say I am a good player, but there is always room for improvement. I’m just trying to stand my ground against the old players.

Billera said he plays every day because he enjoys the game, comparing the skills needed to chess with a lot of movement.

The Apex Sports and Recreation Centers have worked over the years to meet the demand of the growing sport. The Apex Park and Recreation District, headquartered in Arvada, has 24 courts throughout the area.

Katie Groke, marketing and communications director for Apex, said the courts are full and there is growing demand for the sport.

Arvada has become sort of a pickleball hub because we have so many courts and draw residents from all over the region, Groke said. It has really become a very popular sport for all ages.

Brad Stafford, athletics manager for South Suburban Parks and Recreation, said that as younger players get into the sport, they add more tournaments and classes. Classes are always at maximum capacity, he said, noting the problem is getting qualified instructors.

This is such a specialized sport with certain rules that it’s hard to find people to teach it, he said.

In 2019, Stafford said, classes had about 80 participants. After last year, classes and programs have more than 200.

The secret is known about this sport, Stafford said. It is a sport that you can easily play, find your skill level and always have enough players to compete against. It doesn’t matter what age, it’s a sport you pick up quickly, exercise and it’s a lot of fun.

Phyllis Tumey, a retired Castle Rock resident, said she first heard about the sport from a friend who had played in an Arizona retirement community. After learning to play, Tumey said, she immediately loved it.

In 2012, Tumey said there weren’t many jobs in Castle Rock, but a growing number of seniors wanted to play. Tumey said she and another resident were working with the city to convert more tennis courts and inline skating rinks into pickleball courts.

Tumey said fellow player Jim Johnson took the lead in making pickleball a regular attraction at Castle Rock. Now the city has seven permanent pickleball courts, while others are under construction.

At first, I couldn’t believe it was such a fast-growing sport, Tumey said. For seniors, it is easy to get out and exercise. You can play a game in 30 minutes and it doesn’t require much equipment. Actually, it should be a non-contact sport, but we had a bit of a run-up when it got so competitive.

As the popularity of pickles has increased, it is now used in televised tournaments and attempts are being made to make it an official Olympic sport.