Pac-12 football stars recognized as on the NCFAA preseason award watchlists





The National College Football Awards Association has begun releasing the preseason watchlists for sixteen different prestigious NCAA football awards. Watchlist announcements began on Monday, July 19, and will continue through Friday, July 30. Pac-12 footballers on both sides of the ball have been well represented on every watchlist thus far. Follow below to see which Pac-12stars have been chosen for each watchlist and check in over the next two weeks as lists are announced. To better prepare for the upcoming season, don’t miss Pac-12 Network’s coverage of Pac-12 Football Media Day 2021 on July 27 from Hollywood. Live coverage will be featured on Pac-12 Network with additional content on Pac-12.com and Pac-12 social channels. Maxwell Award Watchlist

Named after Robert W. “Tiny” Maxwell, a former college player and early 20th century official, the Maxwell Award is presented by the Maxwell Football Club to the college player of the year. Jayden Daniels quarterback SO state of Arizona Arizona Austin Jones run back JR Stanford Dorian Thompson-Robinson quarterback SR UCLA Kedon Slovis quarterback JR USC Charlie Brewer quarterback SR Utah Bedarik Award Watchlist

Named after Chuck Bednarik, a three-time All-American at the University of Pennsylvania, the Bedarik Award is presented by the Maxwell Football Club to the best defensive player of the year. Chase Luke corner back SR state of Arizona Arizona Cameron Goode linebacker SR California Nate Landman linebacker SR Colorado Kayvon Thibodeaux Defensive End SO Oregon Avery Roberts linebacker JR State of Oregon Drake Jackson linebacker JR USC Devin Lloyd linebacker JR Utah Edefuan Ulofoshio linebacker SO Washington Trent McDuffie corner back SO Washington Davey O’Brien Award

To be announced on Tuesday 20 July. Doak Walker Award

To be announced on Wednesday 21 July. Biletnikoff Prize

To be announced on Thursday 22 July. John Mackey Award

To be announced on Friday 23 July. Rimington Trophy

To be announced on Friday 23 July. Butkus Award

To be announced on Monday 26 July. Paycom Jim Thorpe Award

To be announced on Monday 26 July. Bronko Nagurski Trophy

To be announced on Tuesday 27 July. Outland Trophy

To be announced on Tuesday 27 July. Lou Groza Award

To be announced on Wednesday 28 July. Ray Guy Award

To be announced on Wednesday 28 July. Paul Hornung Prize

To be announced on Thursday 29 July. Würffel Trophy

To be announced on Thursday 29 July. Walter Camp Award

To be announced Friday, July 30.

