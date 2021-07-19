Bank and the bubble: the pandemic story of cricket | Cricket

With an England B team beating Pakistan in ODIs, the West Indies overpowering Australia 4-1 in T20Is both at home and a second series India beating Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Sunday’s first one-day match, the past week has given us drilled the truth that only squad depth teams can survive in the pandemic era.

Increasing workloads and an increasing need for specific skills had already prompted the team think tank to choose and nurture format-based specialists, but the pandemic has hastened the need to stand by full-strength teams for each set of teams in the near future. to keep. Apart from the T20 franchise competitions, all those Emerging Team tournaments and A-tours in which some countries have invested for a long time have finally found their purpose.

Not all teams have the same philosophy when it comes to creating a large pool of players. Like India, England, New Zealand and Australia retain a core of all formats and dabble in specialists and youngsters according to the format. However, Pakistan and the West Indies have often chosen different sets of players based on sizes.

However, the pandemic will require more standby players traveling with teams. It acted as a boon to India’s test series win in Australia early this year, relying on T20-weaned Washington Sundar and T Natarajan, both originally picked as net bowlers. Some selections also came about by chance. England were lucky to have Ben Stokes in a rehabilitation clinic when their entire ODI first-team was quarantined. And the only reason a seasoned hand like Shikhar Dhawan leads India in Sri Lanka is because he no longer qualifies for Tests.

Teams with a vision have left nothing to chance. England introduced a rotation policy in 2020, just before the pandemic, giving their top players plenty of rest throughout the year. They have endured some grueling seasons in the past, most notably in 2016 when they had to tour India twice for the T20 World Cup in March-April where they lost in the final and for a five-Test series in November- December they lost 0-. 4. With ICC hosting a major event every year, player retention has become imperative. However, England have faced flak with key players leaving the series midway through (Jos Buttler left India after playing the first Test this year, while Moeen Ali rested after two Tests), but the process is bearing fruit.

South African fast bowler Dale Steyn tweeted in February: England’s rotation policy is slowly building an army of great cricketers. We may criticize it now, but with 8 ICC tournaments scheduled for the next 8 years (actually 1 per year, I told them), they really won’t struggle for international experience when picking teams.

Banking strength of cricket teams and their experiences

The transition has been almost seamless for India (with two teams now) and New Zealand (they made six changes to the second test team at Edgbaston to beat England and win a series for the first time since 1999).

Batsmen almost always play the most matches in a variety of formats, so it’s no surprise that the top five busy cricketers in the past five years have been Virat Kohli (181 matches), Babar Azam (163), Jonny Bairstow (154) and Joe Root . and Rohit Sharma (153 each). So the challenge behind creating a good bank is to ensure that there are enough real bowling opportunities. Analysis of all test teams shows that New Zealand, India, Pakistan and England are leading the way in this area.

The number of players in the last five years has ranged from 48 by New Zealand to 78 by the West Indies, but a more accurate assessment of depth in each squad lies in the number of experienced players in each team. India exceeds that criterion nicely. If 75 matches over five years is set as the benchmark (it means playing just one format won’t make it), India has 13 cricketers to top that figure, followed by New Zealand (11), Pakistan and England (10 each) . At the other end of the spectrum are teams like South Africa (6 players) and West Indies (4), showing how thinly their resources are spread, in number and experience.

The real differentiator comes in when checking fast bowling options, where workload management becomes most crucial. Now under par are Pakistan (Hasan Ali-106 matches and Faheem Ashraf-82 matches), Sri Lanka (Angelo Mathews (85), Thisara Perera (84) and Suranga Lakmal-(81)), Bangladesh (Mustafizur Rahman (99)) and West Indies (Jason Holder (131)).

However, India is comfortably placed. Of the 13 who have played at least 75 international matches in the past five years, seven are bowlers or all-rounders who can bowl full quota of overs Jasprit Bumrah (114 matches in the past five years), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (104 matches), Hardik Pandya (104 matches), Yuzvendra Chahal (97 matches), Kuldeep Yadav (92 matches), Ravindra Jadeja (91 matches) and Mohammed Shami (79 matches). Among the fast bowlers, only Bumrah and Shami are automatic picks in Tests. But while Bumrah is a bowler of all sizes, Shami is used sparingly in shorter matches (his last ODI or T20 was on the Australia tour in 2019-20). Kumar and Pandya almost exclusively play shorter formats these days.

That’s a wealth of options when you consider that Australia is forced to play Mitchell Starc (100 games in the last five years) and Pat Cummins (99) almost everywhere or South Africa, which only Kagiso Rabada (115) and Andile Phehlukwayo (102) that show versatility.

New Zealand have been able to rotate Tim Southee (120 games), Trent Boult (118) and Colin de Grandhomme (99), while England play James Anderson and Stuart Broad as test specialists, apart from Stokes (126), Chris Woakes (86) and Mark Wood (78) have the best and most equipped stock of versatile fast bowlers.