Follow MAC Football Media Day on Tuesday 20 July





Watch ESPN3. YPSILANTI, I. (EMUEagles.com) The Mid-American Conference will host its 2021 Football Media Day on Tuesday, July 20 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. MAC Football Media Day kicks off the 2021 season, which officially kicks off on Thursday, September 2, and concludes with the Rocket Mortgage MAC Football Championship Game. This year’s MAC Football Media Day will continue to be shown live on ESPN3 from 11-13:30 this year. during MAC Media Day. Present from East Michigan will be Head Coach Chris Creighton , senior tight end Thomas Odukoya (Almere, Netherlands-Helen Parkhurst-Garden City CC), and senior defensive lineman Turan Rush (Charleston West Side, W.Va.-Capital-Antelope Valley)). EMUEagles.com will also provide full coverage of the event with interviews and releases to be posted throughout the day. Not only will MAC Football fans across the country be able to watch the live show previewing the upcoming 2021 season, but they will also have the opportunity to interact with the head coaches, student athletes and league office regarding the media day. . Both the EMU and MAC will be posting updates throughout the day via the Twitter, Instagram and Facebook feeds. The official Twitter hashtag for coverage of the MAC Football Media Day 2021 is #MACtion and #EMUFB. Official tweets will include this hashtag and all media and fans are also asked to use it in their tweets related to the event and when sending questions to their favorite coaches and student athletes. 2021 MAC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAY: Tuesday, July 20 Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan.

8:30 AM MAC Football Media Day Registration

11 a.m. State of the conference, Commissioner, Dr. Jon Steinbrecher

11 a.m. – 1.30 p.m. – MAC Football Media Preview on ESPN3 Head coaches and participants of the MAC Football Media Day 2021 MAC East Division Akron: Head Coach Tom Arth, LB Bubba Arslanian, QB Kato Nelson

Bowling Green: Head Coach Scot Loeffler, OL Sam Neverov, DB Jordan Anderson

Buffalo: Head Coach Maurice Linguist, LB James Patterson, OL Jake Fuzak

Kent State: Head Coach Sean Lewis, QB Dustin Crum, S KJ Sherald Jr.

Miami: Head Coach Chuck Martin, WR Jack Sorenson, DB Mike Brown

Ohio: Head Coach Tim Albin, RB De’Montre Tuggle, DT Kai Caesar MAC West Division Ball State: Head Coach Mike Neu, QB Drew Plitt, LB Brandon Martin

Central Michigan: Head Coach Jim McElwain, DL Troy Hairston II, WR Kalil Pimpleton

East Michigan: Head Coach Chris Creighton , TE Thomas Odukoya , DL Turan Rush Northern Illinois: Head Coach Thomas Hammock, OL Brayden Patton, FB Clint Ratkovich

Toledo: Head Coach Jason Candle, OL Bryce Harris, S Tycen Anderson

Western Michigan: Head Coach Tim Lester, QB Caleb Eleby, OG Mike Caliendo Ways to follow Fans can follow MAC Media Day all afternoon by tuning into EMUEagles.com. Plus, fans who want more behind the scenes can do so by following these accounts. Twitter: @EMUAthletics and @EMUFB. Additional accounts to be followed throughout the day include: @GregSteinerEMU (Football SID), AlexJewell_EMU (Football SID) @Coach_Creighton ( Chris Creighton ), @The Tom Helmer (WEMU broadcaster), and @MACSports (Official account of #MACtion). seniors Thomas Odukoya and Turan Rush will also be accessible through EMU’s Instagram and Snapchat accounts. Catch The Eagles on ESPN3 head coach Chris Creighton and Turan Rush will be interviewed on ESPN3. The scheduled time of the EMU is still TBA. Do you have questions? Do you have questions for Coach Creighton, Odukoya or Rush? Send Twitter questions to @EMUFB or post on our official Facebook page. We will try to answer them on Tuesday afternoon. What else can you expect? Watch EMUEagles.com throughout the afternoon for a season poll announcement, media guide release, video interviews and MAC Media Day feature stories.

