Bethlehem Catholic Boys Tennis Gruber Grabs District Gold, Program History

Bethlehem Catholic junior Curt Gruber defeated sophomore teammate Armaan Makwana on April 28 to win the District 11 Class 2A Championship.

At the same time, Gruber made program history with the win.

The junior became the first Golden Hawk to win a boys’ district title.

He considers it an honour, even though he was only aware of the achievement after the game.

Yeah, it sure is special, Gruber said. Coach (George Harmanos) didn’t tell Armaan and me before the game. I don’t think he wanted to add any pressure. It’s really special. It means a lot to be a part of the school’s history. The girls have been doing really well lately. So it was a lot of fun getting one for the guys and being the first to do it. And then it was pretty cool to be a Beca final as well.

For his march to district gold and to become the first of its kind at Bethlehem Catholic, Gruber is the 2021 lehighvalleylive.com Boys Tennis Player of the Year.

Not only are we very proud of Curt for being the first district champion of Bethlehem Catholics, but also proud of how he behaves both on and off the field. He’s a great teammate and role model for the other guys on the team, said Golden Hawks coach George Harmanos, who finished his 48th season as the boys’ program leader.

Curt Gruber of Bethlehem Catholic High School is the lehighvalleylive.com Boys Tennis Player of the Year. (Saed Hindash | For lehighvalleylive.com)Saed Hindash | For lehighvalley

Gruber raced through the first three rounds of the District 11 Class 2A singles tournament, losing just one match in each match.

In the Bethlehem Catholic District Final, Gruber took a 6-1, 6-3 win over Makwana. The junior jumped out to a 3-0 lead and advanced into the first set. The sophomore took a 3-2 lead in the second set before Gruber held the serve, then fought through a very long game to break the serve and take control.

The championship felt even better for Gruber when an injury slashed into his freshman season and when the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the district championships last year.

I really tried to enjoy it. I was looking to redeem myself a bit in sophomore year and I didn’t get that chance. So I was really focused on districts and everything fell into place. I felt like I played pretty well throughout the tournament. I was really happy to win, Gruber said.

Curt Gruber of Bethlehem Catholic High School is the lehighvalleylive.com Boys Tennis Player of the Year. (Saed Hindash | For lehighvalleylive.com)Saed Hindash | For lehighvalley

The junior was impressive in his first-round matchup in the state tournament, recording a 6-0, 6-0 victory over District 9 champion Dylan Aiello of St. Marys Area. Gruber then came up against Nicolas Scheller for second place in the quarterfinals. The North Catholic District 7 champion defeated Gruber 6-1, 6-1.

I know that next season Curt will be on a mission to improve his performance at the state tournament, Gruber said. He is a good friend of Brenna Magliochetti, our state champion from a few years ago. And he’d love nothing more than to have his state championship flag in the gym next to Brennas.

Curt Gruber of Bethlehem Catholic High School is the lehighvalleylive.com Boys Tennis Player of the Year. (Saed Hindash | For lehighvalleylive.com)Saed Hindash | For lehighvalley

Gruber has been playing tennis since he was 4 years old and all that experience is evident on the court, according to the longtime Golden Hawks leader.

Coaching Curt is like coaching any other coach, Harmanos said. His understanding of the game is extraordinary for a high school student. But despite having highly skilled private coaches, he is always willing to take input from me as his high school coach.

The junior used his knowledge of the game and strong skills to catapult him into program history this spring.

It was a successful season in my opinion. I had a lot of fun, Gruber said. Personally, I was just happy to get a full season this year because the first year was a bit interrupted by my injury and last year we got two games and then we were done. So I was really looking forward to enjoying the matches with my friends and teammates. And then to get the success was just kind of icing on the cake. I really tried to enjoy it. Of course I wanted to do my best. But that wasn’t my true focus like I had to win or something. I just wanted to keep playing.

Thank you for relying on us to deliver the journalism you can rely on. Please consider supporting lehighvalleylive.com with a subscription.

Josh Folck can be reached at: [email protected].