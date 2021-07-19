Milly Tapper’s first attempt at table tennis was ‘terrible’ as she makes sports history

Melissa Tapper, 31, made sports history when she played table tennis for Australia at the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Rio.

She will do it again in Tokyo, a feat that may remain unparalleled.

They call her Milly. Her hometown is Hamilton, Victoria. She was born on March 1, 1990, but things didn’t go to plan.

“My beautiful mother gave birth to me naturally,” Tapper explained.

“I was 11 pounds two, so I was quite a whopper of a baby I got stuck in.”

The nerves between Tapper’s neck and shoulder were torn when she was born, causing her to develop a condition called brachial plexus. ( Delivered: Milly Tapper )

The doctor pulled her out by her right arm and tore the nerves between her neck and shoulder, causing her to develop a condition called brachial plexus.

Four months later, she underwent surgery to improve her mobility, in which surgeons removed nerves from her lower legs and attached them to the torn in her shoulder.

This allowed Milly to lift her arm and use her hand “enough to get by”.

Despite her injury and long-term consequences, the child was never treated differently: Her older brother and sister made sure she shared the tasks, went to school and played games.

One day, teachers introduced the students to table tennis.

“It was lunchtime sport on a Friday and I was terrible at it. I mean I couldn’t even hit the ball,” Tapper said.

But she liked to try, so she kept doing it.

“That fun and that love made me come back and eventually, I think, I got it right.”

There were still challenges to overcome.

Her parents provided a table in their vacation home, but Milly’s siblings wouldn’t let her play with them because she wasn’t good enough.

Being banned from table tennis because she “wasn’t good enough” with her siblings only motivated Tapper to get better. ( Delivered: Milly Tapper )

This motivated her to improve so she could show “who’s boss”.

“Growing up, I just realized that if I wanted to do something, I had to go away and try a little harder or maybe find a solution to something.”

Hamilton’s locals saw Milly’s determination and rewarded it by giving her plenty of competition.

Members of the local club, usually “older gentlemen”, played against the talented Tapper girl in her family’s barn.

Soon, her mother and father began driving her to Melbourne for three and a half hours for coaching and competitions against other children. Eventually she moved to the city, started creating representative teams and went abroad for invaluable experience.

She represented Australia at the 2012 London Paralympic Games and won a bronze medal at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

Then came Rio.

Melissa Tapper competes in her preliminary table tennis match at the RioParalympics in 2016. ( AAP/Sport the Library: Greg Smith )

Australian head coach John Murphy considers Tapper the “heart of the national team”.

“[Her]dedication is huge,” he says.

“When you see what Milly contributes daily, weekly, monthly. Whether it’s the things on the table, the physical program she has from the VIS or the extra things she does at home, it’s a well-oiled machine and that facilitates her to do what she’s doing again to qualify for two Games.”

Tapper has spent no time counting her successes.

“I’m still in it, so it’s hard to really look back and appreciate everything I’ve been able to do,” she said.

“Maybe when I’m much older, a grandma, who rocks in my chair with my grandchildren to tell them, I’ll appreciate it a little more.”

As satisfying as it was to make history, the 2016 Olympics and Paralympic feat was exhausting: the competitions were weeks apart and she had to fly back to Australia before returning to Brazil for the Paralympic Games.

“It was definitely a hectic schedule, but for Tokyo I’m staying in between so I’m really looking forward to seeing what I can achieve this time.”

At the Olympics she is going with Heming Hu, a cheerful 27 year old from Dandenong, Victoria. They have been playing mixed doubles for almost ten years.

Heming Hu and Milly Tapper have been playing mixed doubles together for almost 10 years. ( 730: Chris Gillette )

“She’s always fun to play with,” Husaid.

“She’s always looking forward to the next point and I really enjoy that.”

Tapper and Hu are good friends off the field.

When he’s not a world-class table tennis player, Hu rips his teammates apart by impersonating tennis players like Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios.

They all needed a sense of humor to get through the past 12 months after Tokyo 2020 was postponed.

Although the imposed isolation of lockdowns was beneficial for table tennis players.

“I’m really thankful that when we went into several lockdowns in Victoria, I had a table in my back room of the house on carpet, not a lot of room to move,” Tapper said.

“So every day I had to wake up, stick to my routine, go to the back room, work out.

“I was still in daily contact with my team, so we were able to build on the good foundation we already had.

“Once we get to Tokyo, I’m really looking forward to seeing what the benefits of the lockdown have brought me.”

Growing up, Tapper played against members of the local table tennis club in her parents’ garage. ( 730: Chris Gillette )

COVID will present a new test of resilience in Japan.

But Tapper is looking forward to the Games with the same positive attitude she has had since her difficult delivery at Hamilton hospital.

“I think the games will be different without a doubt, but I think the Australian Olympic Committee and Australia’s Paralympic Games have done a great job of preparing us for the differences that will arise,” she said.