Red ball cricket given priority under Operation Ashes





With just Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne and Green the only Test batsmen mentioned on the Cricket Australians 17-man contract list, Australia is looking for reinforcements. If Pukcovski, 23, can overcome shoulder surgery to reproduce the stunning Shield form he has displayed in recent seasons, he is expected to rejoin David Warner, where Pukcovski made his Test debut last season against India. Operation Ashes – The Highlights Mid-September starts for the Marsh One-Day Cup and late September starts for the Sheffield Shield

A Shield round and at least two Marsh Cup rounds for each state before Australia departs to attend the T20 World Cup.

Five Shield rounds for the opening test of the summer, an inaugural clash against Afghanistan in Hobart from November 27.

Six Shield rounds ahead of the first Ashes test at the Gabba

A possible Australia AV against England A four day match at Brisbane’s Ian Healy Oval suggested to run concurrently with the first Ashes Test, which would ensure more first class cricket for Test hopefuls. He is one of six recent Australian players ignored by the selectors who will be delighted to have such an important opportunity to stake their claim in the Test side for the Ashes. Former vice captain Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Joe Burns, Mitch Marsh and Marcus Stoinis are the others who have missed out on a contract. Opening batsmen Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft and middle-class veterans Shaun Marsh and Moises Henriques also finished close to the top of the Shield rankings last season. Harris, 28, played the final Test of the summer in place of the injured Pucovski, scoring 5 and 38 to give him an average of 24 in 10 Tests played over three years, while Bancroft, also 28, averaged 26 in 10 Tests. Neither has managed to secure a spot as Warners opening partner. Mitch Marsh, 29, is Australia’s only success story in a 1-4 T20 series loss to the West Indies, dominating with bat and ball but in 32 Tests since 2014 he averages 25 with the bat and 39 as a strong seam bowler . The preservation of the ashes is the most important task for the Australian cricket team in 2021-22. Credit:Getty Images The all-rounder’s spot on the test team is now taken by Green, 22, his Western Australian team-mate. Green was the leading run scorer in the Shield last season with 922 runs at 77 and averaging 34 in his first Test series, against India, although he failed to take a wicket with his lively sailors. Shaun Marsh, 38, is highly unlikely to return to the Test squad, but Henriques, 34, averaged 70 in six Shield games last season before joining an Australian squad that was being expanded due to COVID 19. The proposed first-class match between Australia, A and England aims to give test candidates the chance to maintain or improve their red ball form when the Big Bash kicks off on December 5. Multi-format players such as Warner, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins and Mitch Starc still have limited red ball preparation due to the T20 World Cup in the UAE in October and November.

