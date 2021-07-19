BUHS visits B&G Club to teach tennis | News





BRAWLEY The Brawley Union High School tennis team teamed up with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Imperial Valley this summer to teach kids basic tennis. This would be the first time tennis was taught at the Brawley club. They love it. Tennis is a fun way to exercise, says Raquel Renteria, unit director of the B&G Club in Brawley. The average summer visit was 20-30 children aged 6-12 years and older. According to Renteria, tennis allows children to have fun and develop a healthy lifestyle. It also develops hand-eye coordination, while learning to play as a team. In the gymnasium, Adrian Montesinos and his brother Jacob Montesinos, a junior junior and sophomore at BUHS, helped teach the students. Mike Palacio, tennis head coach at Imperial Valley College, also mentored the young students. Four mini tennis courts with short nets are placed in the center of the gym. Children took turns hitting the tennis balls back at their teachers with their rackets. Some kids missed, but others consistently hit the tennis balls over the nets back to their mentors. Children giggled and were encouraged by their teams. The teachers made sure that each child could hit the ball with their rackets. I want tennis to become a recreational sport played on a daily basis, said Marcelo Rodriguez, tennis head coach at Brawley Union High School, where he graduated in 2011. as Imperial Valley College, according to Rodriguez, who was a high school varsity top seed at BUHS. After graduating from Colorado State University in Pueblo, Colorado Rodriguez returned to Imperial Valley in 2019 to teach physical education to grades 7 and 8 at Barbara Worth Junior High School. After school, Rodriguez teaches tennis at BUHS. Rodriguez’s return to his alma mater provided an opportunity to reunite with his former varsity tennis coach, Mike Palacio, who is now the tennis head coach at Imperial Valley College. The reunion between the mentor and his former apprentice spawned the idea of ​​teaching tennis at the Boys and Girls Club in Brawley. According to Rodriguez, students who join high school varsity teams spend the freshman year learning the fundamentals of tennis. However, if students learned tennis at a younger age, they would likely have the advantage in competitive matches when they enter high school and later in college. The goal is to host a children’s tennis tournament with the Boys & Girls Clubs in Holtville, Renteria said. She hopes tennis teams will be formed in other cities to promote competition. According to Renteria, kids don’t need to be a member of the B&G Clubs in Brawley or Holtville to participate.

