2021 MLB Trade Deadline: Starting Pitchers the Dodgers Could Acquire

The trade deadline is less than two weeks away and the Dodgers have a definite need in their starting rotation.

Right now they have two of their five starters from their opening day rotation that are currently in the rotation. Dustin May is out for the season, Trevor Bauer is under investigation for assault and Clayton Kershaw is currently in IL and is not expected back until August.

Meanwhile, there are question marks around the players currently in the starting rotation. Julio Uras is approaching a career high in innings, David Price is still working his way up to starting pitcher and Tony Gonsolin has yet to show that he can consistently eat innings for the Dodgers this year.

Andrew Friedman knows the Dodgers need help throwing, he is well aware that he is approaching the deadline.

I think increasing our pitching is something that is definitely ahead of us, he told the Orange County Register:. If it’s a starter, that’s ideal. But we can’t just make a starter that’s available and fits. So if it strengthens the pen, that’s something to look at too. That is primarily where our focus will be for the next two weeks.

With the deadline 11 days away, here are some potential names the Dodgers could acquire to add to their starting rotation.

They would be nice, but these seem highly unlikely

Max Scherzer

This is the popular one. This is the one everyone wants, including myself. That said, I just don’t see the Nationals moving him.

Right now, the Nationals are 43-49. Still, they’ve only been in first place for six games. With 70 games to go, they are technically still in the playoff chase. We’ve seen this Nationals team be buyers for the past few years, and it doesn’t seem any different. If they meet the deadline in six games you have to think they will go for it with the team they have especially in a very weak NL East.

With that being said, let’s say the Nationals are 8-10 games back from the first and clearly out of the fray, would they still be selling? It will be difficult, as Scherzer can reject any potential trade. If he doesn’t want to join a particular team, he can abolish the trade right away. I’m not saying he wouldn’t want to come to LA, but it’s not as easy as just stopping trading. Next, you have to assume that the Nationals will charge a huge price for Scherzer, which I’m not sure the Dodgers are comfortable with. But then again, who knows when you’ll be able to add a future Hall-of-Famer to your rotation.

And don’t forget, Scherzer reportedly also wants a contract extension of whatever team acts for him. Can the Dodgers renew and bring Mad Max back for a few years? Certainly. Shall they? I don’t really think so.

Adding Scherzer to the Dodgers rotation would be fantastic, especially in October. Unfortunately, this one just doesn’t seem like it’s intended.

Germn Mrquez

You could argue that Mrquez is the second best starter available on the deadline. He has been great for Colorado this season. He was an All-Star and currently has a career-best 3.36 ERA… pitching at Coors Field.

In addition to posting fantastic numbers, Mrquez is only 26 years old and under control until 2023. Not only would the Dodgers add a solid starter, they would give him an affordable contract for a few seasons.

The Rockies seem content with keeping Mrquez through the deadline. Rockies manager Bud Black has said the team won’t trade their ace and it seems Colorado seems content to keep him as well. Of course, if the right deal comes along, the Rockies will rethink everything. But as of right now, it just looks like Mrquez isn’t a realistic option either.

And do we really think the Rockies would trade him within the division for the Dodgers of all teams?

Jose Berros

Another name that would be a dream scenario for the Dodgers would be Jose Berros. Since 2017, Berros has been one of the more consistent starting pitchers in baseball. He made two All-Star teams and has an ERA of 3.76 and an FIP of 3.82. Not Cy Young Award winning songs, but you would love to have that production of your number 3 or number 4 starter.

Berros is also under control for a few years at a very affordable price. As you can expect, the price would be quite high in a very slim market. According to The Athletic, the Twins asked another team who inquired about Berros for a pre-arb player and two top-100 prospects. If that’s the asking price, it’s hard to watch the Dodgers give way.

Of course, you should always start the asking price as high as possible and work your way up from there. But with the fledgling pitching market so dry, the Twins may be holding out.

Another difficult obstacle would be the twins’ willingness to part with Berros unless they are blown away by an offer. With him under contract for a few more years, the Twins seem content to stick with him and go for it next season. While Minnesota has struggled this season, they have recently been in the playoff chase from year to year and think they can be right back in the race next season.

More realistic options

Kyle Gibson

Don’t look now, but Kyle Gibson of the Rangers is currently a candidate for the American League Cy Young Award. He is 6-1 with a 2.29 ERA and has just been named All-Star for the first time in his major league career. He’s not a sexy name that would make you jump with excitement, but he would make a solid addition.

Hell will turn 34 at the end of the season, so he certainly doesn’t fit into the Rangers’ long-term plans. Plus, he’s in control as he’s under contract until next season for a very affordable $7 million. If you knock out his Opening Day start, Gibson has an ERA of 1.86 over 101. posted 2 3 collections. He struckout 87 while walking 28.

This is certainly a risk as this is by far the best Gibson has performed over the course of his nine-year career. Before 2021, he owned a 4.57 ERA with a 4.36 FIP and 1.42 WHIP. In 2020, he went 2-6 with a 5.35 ERA and 5.39 FIP. If you take a closer look at his numbers this season, they can be a bit deceiving. While he posts a career-best ERA of 2.29, his projected ERA is 3.52, meaning he’s been pretty lucky this season.

Right now he would be a welcome option for the Dodgers staff, but this isn’t as much of a guarantee as some of the aforementioned names. He is certainly not worth the price it takes to acquire a top starter on the deadline. Gibson would certainly be a solid addition to the starting rotation, but hopefully at a not too high price.

Charlie Morton

Again, it’s not a sexy name by any means, but Charlie Morton would make the Dodgers’ rotation much better. The 37-year-old was great in his first season in Atlanta, going 8-3 while posting a 3.69 ERA, 3.49 FIP and 1.12 WHIP. With 122 strikeouts in 105 innings, Morton records the third best (27.7%, 10.46 K/9) strikeout percentage of his career in the highest league.

He is also only under contract this season, so he has only been loaned out. At the moment, however, it looks like the Braves could potentially be buyers by the deadline.

They recently traded for longtime friend Joc Pederson and are currently just four games behind the division lead in NL East. The Braves are certainly not as good as they have been in years past, but thanks to a weak division, they have a chance to finish first. With only four games behind them, they really should go on a losing slip to be out of the fray next week.

When the Braves have six games back by the deadline, it’s hard to see that they don’t want to go for it. But hey, maybe they can trade Morton and feel like they can still compete for the division. Who knows. At the moment every team in NL East will be interesting to follow. Hell, if they win a few games, even the Marlins will still be on the hunt.

Kyle Hendriks

This is a name we can probably see moved on the deadline. The cubs have indicated that they will be sellers on the deadline and we have already seen them move Pederson. With a potentially weak market to start pitching, Kyle Hendricks could very well become one of the best names available.

Since making his debut in 2014, Hendricks has been as consistent as they can be regarding starting pitchers. Hes gone 81-52 while posting a 3.17 ERA. This season, Hendricks is 12-4 and has a very respectable ERA of 3.65, which is actually his worst since 2015. His chasing percentage is one of the best in all baseball this season along with having one of the best curveball spin speeds.

With the Cubs poised to rebuild, the 31-year-old doesn’t seem to be in their future plans. Unlike the other names mentioned above, Hendricks will not be a rental. He is under contract until 2023 and has a repurchase option for 2024. If the Dodgers are comfortable adding a well-known starter to their rotation for the next two years, this deal makes perfect sense.

Danny Duffy

Danny Duffy has been a member of the Kansas City Royals has been running for 11 seasons now so it’s hard to see him in any other uniform. As with what I said earlier with Scherzer, Duffy can block any trade he wants since he’s been in the major leagues for over 10 years, all of which have been in Kansas City.

There are reports that Duffy, a California native, would prefer to be shared with a West Coast club if traded. So when the Dodgers call, Duffy might approve the trade.

Duffy would also probably just be a rental as his contract expires at the end of the season. The 32-year-old is currently enjoying one of the best seasons of his career. His 2.51 ERA is his best since 2013, although he threw only 24 innings that season. His 9.6 K/9 ratio is the best of his career and his SO/BB ratio of 2.95 is the best since 2017. In addition, he currently has career highs in FIP (3.40) and ERA+ (182 ).

The only thing worth noting about Duffy is the fact that he is still building up his workload after recovering from injury. He hasn’t pitched more than five innings in a game in the past two months…and the Dodgers need some kind of starter who can eat innings for them. Since his return on June 23, Duffy has made six starts. In three of them, he threw at least four innings. Duffy still has plenty of time to build his arm, but it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on.