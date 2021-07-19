Ethy Mbhalati Wants Cricket SA Match Fixing Investigation Reopened, Alleged Discrimination Details

Former Titans sailor Ethy Mbhalati pleaded with Cricket South Africa’s Cricket for Social Justice and Nation-building project to investigate how the Ram Slam investigation into match fixing was handled in 2015.

Mbhalati, who played for the Titans for over 10 years, was banned from cricket for 10 years for his role in the saga.

Mbhalati also criticized the South African Cricketer’s Association for not properly handling the problems of black players.

Former Titans sailor Ethy Mbhalati has requested Cricket South Africa’s Cricket for Social Justice and Nation-building initiative to reconsider the investigative processes of the 2015/16 Ram Slam match-fixing probe.

Unlike Alviro Petersen and Lonwabo Tsotsobe, who devoted most of their testimonials to the match-fixing saga last week, Mbhalati spoke at length on Monday under oath about the various incidents of alleged racial and financial discrimination he experienced as a player with the 2002 Titans. until 2016.

Mbhalati, 39, was sentenced to 10 years for his role in the match fixing scandal, but claims he has not received any charges explaining what he did wrong.

“I have never received a charge containing the charges I am facing, and I couldn’t even prepare myself to defend the charges I got for not being charged,” Mbhalati said.

“I don’t think it was fair that I didn’t see what the charges were. I didn’t get the sanctions agreement until the day I had to sign it, and everything went through email.

“I didn’t want to sign my affidavit because I felt my charges were too harsh and I had to appeal.

“In the 2015/16 season I didn’t even play T20 games for the Titans because I wasn’t even contracted to play in the format. I wasn’t part of that, my lawyers knew about that and confirmed that with the Titans director. “

Mbhalati also targeted the South African Cricketer’s Association (SACA), believing that their “joyful” relationship with CSA made them ineffective when it came to settling discrimination issues when it came to black players.

“I don’t think they are doing what they should be doing as a union. My understanding of a union is to fight for the interests of the players. In my opinion, I don’t think SACA did this,” Mbhalati said.

“It’s a lovely union and their relationship with CSA is too cozy, I feel like they’re forgetting what their core business is, and they’re fighting the racial discrimination experienced at the national and provincial levels.

“If you go to them and complain about contracts, they will tell you to go back to your CEO or the coach. It becomes easier for them at the national level because of the black players in the national team.

“His leadership is not sensitive to the suffering of black players because they have never walked a mile in our shoes.

“They once helped a white player who was in a financial crisis, and their house was about to go up for auction. They helped him pay for that, an example of their unequal treatment from a racial perspective.”

Mbhalati also believed that black players in the media were unfairly singled out over disciplinary issues, while those of their white colleagues were swept under the rug.

An example he cited was that of Aaron Phangiso’s drunken flight incident in 2016 when he was unloaded in Dubai.

“I remember Aaron Phangiso’s drunken flight incident that was all over the media from where Phangi told me the story that he was not the only one drunk, but that they chose him,” Mbhalati said.

“There was an incident where a white player was arrested for drink-driving at Northerns, but no disciplinary action has been taken against that player.

“There was also an incident where I witnessed a white player being involved in a fight at a club, but nothing happened.

“If a black player makes a mistake the next morning, it’s in the newspapers and on TV. If it’s white players, it’s swept under the rug. That puts non-white players as ill-disciplined.”

Mbhalati also recalled a painful moment from his benefit season, where he said the majority of his teammates, Titans executive management and the Northerns Cricket Union board did not attend his benefit match.

“Only a few players I was close to came to my benefit match, along with a few guys from the Lions,” said Mbhalati.

“The majority of the players I played with on the Titans were invited, along with the CEO, board and coach.

“None of them came, and the only person who came was one of my friends at CSA, and he wasn’t on the Northerns board.

“Then I felt that loyalty was overrated and they only gave me two kombis to transport the players.

“I was loyal to them for so many years, and they didn’t come to celebrate with me.”