FSU Football Media Guide Released





The Florida States 2021 Football Media Guide, which will be virtual only this season, has been released and can be found here. Notes and details about the roster can be found, including heights, weights and places of residence. Florida (70) Boynton Beach: Bryan Robinson; Cape Coral: Alto Tarver; Coconut Grove: Kentron Poitier; Daytona Beach: Meiko Dotson; Delray Beach: Jarques McClellion; Destination: Deont Sheffield; Fernandina Beach: Zach Hannaford; Fort Lauderdale: Jack OKeeffe, Andrew Parchment; Fort Myers: Quashon Fuller, Jadarius Green-McKnight; Greenville: Travis Jay; Hollywood: Kevin Knowles II; Jacksonville: Reggie Harden; Kissimmee: Dennis Briggs, Jr.; Lake City: Shyheim Brown; Lake Placid: DJ Williams; Lakeland: Brendan Gant, Baveon Johnson; Largo: Jayion McCluster; Leesburg: Dylan Black, Wyatt principal; Lehigh Acres: Omarion Cooper; Madison: Daan Haring; Miami: Patrick Payton, Maurice Smith, Keir Thomas, Lloyd Willis; Miami Gardens: Emile Aime, Jarvis Brownlee, Jr., Malcolm Ray, Emmett Rice; Naples: Joe Lang; New Smyrna Beach: Jaleel McRae; Ocala: Chase Oliver; Okeechobee: Rowan Hanley; Orlando: Stephen Dix Jr., Renardo Green, Shambre Jackson, Demorie Tate, Anthony Weeden; Overtown: Dontae Lucas; Pace: David Stickle; Pahokee: Akeem Dent; Panama City: CJ Campbell; Pensacola: Keyshawn Helton, Darius Washington; Plant City: Treshaun Ward; Port St. Joe: Joshua Farmer; Punta Gorda: Malakai Menzer; Riviera Beach: Jarrett Jackson; Rockledge: Jashaun Corbin; Sanford: Brandon Moore; St. Petersburg: Dillan Gibbons, Lawrance Toafili; Starke: Josh Griffis; Stuart: Robert Elder IV; Tallahassee: Cortez Andrews, Amari Gainer, Marshall Hilaman, Christopher Williams; Tampa: DeCalon Brooks, Garrett Murray, Austin White; Trinity: Devontay Love – Taylor; Venice: Thomas Shrader; West Palm Beach: Jordan Travis; Winter Garden: Jaden Floyd; Winter Haven: Caleb Blake; Winter Park: Gino Engels Georgia (20) Ashburn: Ontario Wilson; Conyers: Jordan Young; Coolidge: Ryan Fitzgerald; Cordele: Jamie Robinson; Cumshots: Ben Ostaszewski; Decatur: Derrick McLendon II; Hiram: Parker Himself; Lilburn: Robert Cooper; Loganville: Tru Thompson; Marietta: Tylus Hancock; McDonough: Bryson Estes; Godmother: T.J. Davis; Moultrie: Carter Boatwright; Norcross: Vance Nicklaus; Ocilla: DJ Lundy; Powder Feathers: Brady Scott; Savannah: Kalen DeLoach; Snellville: Leonard Warner III; Valdosta: Jalen Goss, Tate Rodemaker Louisiana (4) Houma: JaKhi Douglas; New Orleans: Sidney Williams, Corey Wren; Port Sulfur: Byron Turner, Jr. Tennessee (4) Brownsville: Markeston Douglas, Darion Williamson; Memphis: Preston Daniel; Nashville: Jordan Wilson Alabama (3) Daphne: Malik McClain; Gadsden: Rod Orr; Huntsville: Jackson West California (2) Long Beach: Camren McDonald; San Ramon: Koby Gross Mississippi (2) Magee: Jarrian Jones; Vicksburg: Fabien Lovett South Carolina (2) Blythewood: Joshua Burrell; North Myrtle Beach: Zane Smith Texas (2) Denton: Jordan Eubanks; Katy: Hunter Washington Arizona (1) Queen Creek: Chubba Purdy Arkansas (1) Conway: Robert Scott Jr. Hawaii (1) Kapolei: McKenzie Milton Minnesota (1) Eden Prairie: Jermaine Johnson II Missouri (1) St. Louis: Ira Henry III New York (1) Islip: Liam McCormick North Carolina (1) Wilson: DJ Daniels Ohio (1) Indian Lake: Parker Grothaus Virginia (1) Virginia Beach: George Wilson Jr. Australia (1) Melbourne: Alex Mastromanno Florida State will face ACC Kickoff on Thursday, represented by head coach Mike Norvell, defensive end Jermaine Johnson II and quarterbacks McKenzie Milton and Jordan Travis. The team officially reports for camp on Friday, August 6, and will hold its first training session on Saturday, August 7. Please note that the player weights in the media guide were updated last week. After the end of the summer program, the seasonal weights will be updated on the Seminoles.comschedule.

