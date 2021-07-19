Alabaster Tennis Team Wins Junior Team Tennis Championship – Shelby County Reporter





By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer ALABASTER The Alabaster Aces recently won the USTA Junior Team Tennis Championship title in the Advanced 18 and Under Division. The local team competed in the July 9-11 USTA Junior Team Tennis Tournament where they defeated two advanced teams from Auburn and another from Homewood. The Alabaster Aces team includes Nigel Billings, Justice Lichlyter, Lebo Mashego, Isaac Hwangpo, Lydia Lichlyter, Abrianna Irvin, Gavin Patton, Cindy Jiang, Sipho Mashego, Luke Bedwell and Erianna Irvin. The teams coach Cain Mashego said this victory comes after hard work and preparation over the past two months.

Since then, we practice three or four hours in the heat almost daily. We did a lot of preparation, Mashego said. They have worked very hard to prepare this. Their work has clearly paid off after beating their competition at the event. They were pretty much the underdogs going into the championship. All the work they’ve put into it has paid off, Mashego explained. They competed against some really good teams and managed to win. The competition was very close and we ended up winning by one game. I was so proud of them. With six boys and five girls, the Alabaster Aces competed in the boys, girls, and mixed singles and doubles games, where they just beat the competition to take the win. We made sure that each of our team members had the opportunity to play because of their hard work, Mashego said. And at the same time, we encouraged them to be competitive and win so that we can go to the section championships in Georgia. After earning this win, the Aces will head to Rome, Georgia from August 13-15 to compete in that competition. We feel good about our chances. “Based on our preparation and our skill level, we’re doing everything we can,” said Mashego. All I can ask of our children is to do their best. There will be a lot of kids at the same skill level so it will be more difficult. But we feel good, we practice and prepare well. I feel we have as good a chance as any other team, and I even feel we have an advantage because of their chemistry. Mashego said much of the team’s success comes from the support of the players’ parents. The support I’ve received from the parents of the children from practice to travel has been incredible, he said. The parents helped get the kids ready, with water and Gatorade and all that. We have an all-round support network. That’s something a lot of teams miss.

