Hiring perks for technical talent

BENGALURU : As a cash flow chases the next big winners in the Indian startup ecosystem, startup companies are finding it difficult to retain and hire employees as unicorns, awash in cash, poach talent with dazzling salaries.

Software engineers, including back-end and front-end developers, are joining freshly minted Indian unicorns at nearly double their existing salaries, according to two aspiring startup founders.

Fintech company BharatPe offered several benefits, including superbikes, to new tech teams on Monday. The company offers the new hires an option to choose between a BMW G310R, Jawa Perak, KTM Duke 390, KTM RC 390 and Royal Enfield Himalayan. This is in addition to the accrual salaries that BharatPe will give the new technical employees.

If you don’t like superbikes, BharatPe has an assortment of gadgets to choose from, including Apple iPad Pro (with pencil), Bose headphones, Harman Kardon speaker and Samsung Galaxy Watch.

The company will also fly people to Dubai for the ICC Mens T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place between October 17 and November 14.

As we build the next generation of banking in India, we want to invite and inspire the best tech talent to work with us to build industry-leading products at scale. We will therefore lead the way in compensating technical talent in India as that is the only real investment our company needs given the capital efficiency of our model,” said Ashneer Grover, Co-Founder and CEO of BharatPe.

The company, which is reportedly raising an additional $250 million round from Tiger Global Management, among others, is looking to triple the strength of its technology team and hire 100 additional members.

Competition for talent forces start-ups to raise funds prematurely to compete with their well-funded peers. Indian startups raised a record $43 billion in investment in the first half of 2021, according to a recent report from market research firm Grant Thornton.

As investment activity reaches new heights in the Indian startup ecosystem, it will be difficult for early stage startups to attract quality talent in the short term and make competitive bids compared to late stage unicorns,” said Karan Sharma, executive director. and co-head, digital and technology investment banking, Avendus Capital.

The startup unicorns make it very difficult for startup startups to hire new talent. Unicorns rolls out offers for good quality technical talent within 24 hours. In comparison, our processes take a minimum of three days with the candidate having to go through several rounds. Furthermore, offers to high-tech talent are being rolled out at a salary 150% higher than their current pay,” said Deepak Abbot, co-founder of digital gold services startup Indiagold.

Abbot, who previously served as senior vice president of product at Paytm, said his company is currently hiring 20 members for its engineering team. Competition is so fierce that Indiagold is adding one person to its technology team every month, compared to three members a few months ago, Abbot added.

The current strong demand for technical talent is not only limited to startups, but has also spilled over into the IT industry.

As the hiring prospects turned positive and IT companies started hiring in the first quarter of 2021, the supply-demand gap started to appear. During the first quarters, we saw that every second candidate turned down the offer, with tech talent now looking to shop windows for a higher fee. Hiring people for technology roles has become critical for the IT industry as the mandate for every company and customer base is to go digital,” said Yeshab Giri, director of human resources, Randstad India.

Giri adds that increases at IT companies remained muted in 2020, pushing tech talent to actively seek higher-paying positions and making it even harder to retain good talent.

Recently, Infosyss Chief Operating Officer Pravin Rao said his employees are also being targeted for hiring Indian startup unicorns.

