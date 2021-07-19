WPIAL football championships return to Heinz Field this fall, maybe in 2 days

Through:



Monday 19 July 2021 | 16:33

Christopher Horner | Tribune Review Derry’s Justin Flack is tackled on the goal line by Aliquippa defenders during the 2018 WPIAL Class 3A Championship game at Heinz Field.

The WPIAL football championships return to Heinz Field this fall, perhaps for a two-day Thanksgiving weekend at the North Shore stadium.

The football finals were held at high school venues last season because of the pandemic, but the WPIAL board voted Monday to move four or five of the six championship games back to Heinz Field in November. The exact timetable remains undecided.

The WPIAL could host four games in one day on November 26 or 27. Or, in a break with tradition, the WPIAL could reserve the stadium for both dates and the Class 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and A finals in two days, WPIAL director Amy Scheuneman said.

“We’re going there again,” she said. “It could be four or it could be five. With Heinz Field we have to work out the details.”

A deciding factor will be the “cost-effectiveness of what we can reasonably afford,” she added.

Whatever decision is made, the WPIAL Class 6A Final will not be played at Heinz Field. That big school championship has to be held a week early—November 19 or 20—because of where the WPIAL champion fits into the state’s playoff bracket. Scheuneman said the WPIAL will use a high school location for 6A.

Heinz Field is available Nov. 26-27 as both Pitt and the Steelers are out that weekend. Pitt plays in Syracuse on Saturday and the Steelers visit Cincinnati on Sunday.

“Heinz Field is very welcoming,” Scheuneman said. “They have an entire wall dedicated to our champions and appreciate high school athletics.”

The WPIAL used North Allegheny’s Newman Stadium and North Hills’ Martorelli Stadium last fall when Governor Tom Wolf’s administration had strict limits on size collection at events, making Heinz Field unaffordable. The board’s desire to return to Heinz Field this year was unanimous, according to Scheuneman.

“The board has a strong sense of the championship experience there,” she said. “The opportunity to play in that facility was a value to our student athletes, so they wanted to go back there.”

Beginning at Three Rivers Stadium in 1986, the WPIAL built a tradition of playing four championship games in one day. That tradition shifted to Heinz Field in 2001, but was complicated when the PIAA expanded football to six classifications in 2016. Since the expansion, the WPIAL has played four games at Heinz Field and two elsewhere.

If the WPIAL uses a two-day schedule for Heinz Field, there will be two games on Friday and three on Saturday.

Along with football, the WPIAL board also approved championship sites for other fall sports on Monday, with an added emphasis on using college or professional venues.

Highmark Stadium will host the boys’ and girls’ soccer finals from November 4-6. The girls’ volleyball finals are at Robert Morris on November 6. Washington & Jefferson host girls’ team tennis (October 20) and field hockey championships (October 30). The boys’ and girls’ cross country finals are in Cal, Pa., on October 28.

“We wanted to take some of those (championship venues) to the next level to have the same experience as the higher sports,” Scheuneman said.

North Allegheny and Bethel Park will host the girls’ singles and doubles tennis tournaments. Singles are September 23-24 and doubles are October 6-7.

The boys’ and girls’ golf championships are divided into three courses. The Boys Individual Class AA Tournament is September 30 at Allegheny Country Club and the Boys AAA will play in Nemacolin on October 5. The Class AA and AAA Girls Championships are both October 7 in Hannastown.

The Boys’ and Girls’ Golf Championships are in Cedarbrook on October 14.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris via email at [email protected] or via Twitter .