Sports
North Oaks junior high school is state tennis champion | local
Mounds View High School junior Bjorn Swenson of North Oaks became the 2021 State Class 2A Singles Champion on Friday, June 11. On a sweltering day at Prior Lake High School, after more than an hour and a half delay, Swenson took the title with a 62.64 win against Edinas Matthew Fullerton.
Swenson took the same championship title in his first year and with no tournament taking place during the 2020 pandemic, this was a particularly meaningful feat to finish his impressive 220 season. Swenson is one of only two Mounds View players to have won the state championships in tennis, along with Wyatt McCoy (2007) in honor of that honor.
Swenson is currently ranked by the United States Tennis Association (USTA) as the number 3 player in the nation among boys under 18. He began his tennis career by playing tennis at the North Oaks East Rec courts and taking lessons at the North Oaks Golf Club program.
I asked Bjorn about his big win, the season that wasn’t, and what he has in mind for his future tennis career.
Q: After you handily won the first set, you were behind in the second. What went through your mind when you fought back in the second set?
A: I kept trying to fight for every point. And I knew if I kept fighting, I could break his serve and make it happen.
Q: Your last serve really seemed to encompass all of your strength and focus. Can you remember the moments right after that point, when you knew you were the state champion?
A: When I got match point, I wanted to stay loose and hit a huge serve. I did and it paid off well. It was a crazy feeling!
Q: Did the delay for your game have any effect on your game? Tennis is such a mental game that delays or interruptions can sometimes harm even the best players.
A: I knew there would be a chance of rain at the start of the day, so I was mentally prepared when the delay happened. It didn’t affect my game and I played very well.
Q: Like so many athletes, last year’s season was a mess because of COVID-19. How did you stay positive and prepared when you missed the usual games and tournaments?
A: It was hard to cancel last season but I knew we would get it back so I kept motivated to get better every day.
Q: You mentioned that you are going to play doubles next year with your younger brother, Soren, who is going to seventh grade. Is he as competitive as you?
A: Yes, we are both very competitive and it will be great to play with him.
Sources
2/ https://www.presspubs.com/north_oaks/sports/local/north-oaks-high-school-junior-is-tennis-state-champion/article_666773b4-e8cf-11eb-9e40-7301ade93da2.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]