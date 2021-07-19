Olympic hopeful Elena Tice is confident the Irish women’s hockey team can make their mark in Tokyo

THE Olympics may be about seeing the biggest stars of world sport practice their craft, but it’s also a chance to get on the biggest stage of them all.

For the Irish women’s hockey team, these are the matches to mark their arrival on the Olympic podium.

The team qualified for the Olympics in November 2019, beating Canada in a penalty shoot-out to send them through to Tokyo.

But one of the team members, defender Elena Tice, has already had one of the most varied careers in Irish sport.

A two-time international in both cricket and hockey, she is excited about the prospect of representing Ireland when the highly anticipated matches kick off later this week.

It was incredibly exciting, we qualified in November 2019, so obviously with the delay of the games last year, we had a lot of time to prepare, she admits.

It almost feels surreal that the first Irish female team to go to the Olympics will have the whole nation behind us, she added.

The Olympics were canceled in March 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic spread around the world.

Japan’s hopes of hosting a competition this year that would bring the crowds back to life were dashed last month when a state of emergency was declared again in Tokyo that would last throughout the competition period.

As a result, the matches, which start on July 23 and last until August 8, will be held behind closed doors, with no fans allowed.

It’s a disappointing turn of events for the hockey team, Tice admits.

It’s something we’ve probably been aware of from the start of the pandemic, we train at home all the time with the crowds there and play a lot of practice matches, she explained.

It’s disappointing that you would love to have your family in the stands and that you want the same for them.

So we will definitely miss our loved ones there and obviously the Irish support is incredible and we saw that during the World Cup.

For Tice, the Olympics are a milestone in her career, having represented Ireland in cricket for the first time and making her debut when she was just 13 years old.

During her cricket career, she won 60 caps for her country, including traveling to Bangladesh for the 2014 ICC Womens World Twenty20.

Speaking about the parallels between the two sports, Tice said: I was taught from an early age how to behave in a team environment, how to work hard and how to maintain discipline.

I have learned from seasoned cricket internationals such as Isobel Joyce, Cecilia Joyce, Claire Shillington, Mary Waldron.

She added: In terms of transferable skills, cricket is one big game of hand-eye coordination and hockey isn’t much different, especially the position I play.

Likewise, I have learned how to thrive in a team environment both off and on the field.

The Irish group at the Olympics includes Great Britain, India, Germany, South Africa and the Netherlands.

The Netherlands is the number one ranked team in the world, beating Ireland in the 2018 Womens Hockey World Cup final in London.

They are an incredible side, we will enjoy the challenge of taking on them and hope to put in a good performance, but I think other games will be our target games, Tice said.

In a career where Tice represents her country in both cricket and hockey, winning a gold medal in the Olympics would surpass anything for her.

I can’t even put it into words, it would be the greatest sporting achievement of my life and it would be incredible for Irish hockey.

It would change the face of the game here, there’s something special about the Olympics that you can’t put your finger on.

Hopefully the Irish hockey team can deliver gold by the end of the Olympics.

On Saturday 24 July, Ireland will play their first game against South Africa in the group stage. They will then face the Netherlands on July 26, Germany on July 28, India on July 30 and Great Britain on July 31.