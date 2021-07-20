Greeson: Wildest Olympics Ever Starts This Week – You Can Bet It

The Weirdest Olympics of Modern Times has its opening ceremony on Friday.

In Tokyo, thousands of the world’s best athletes will parade in a multi-billion dollar facility that will have no fans because of COVID-19 precautionary actions. In fact, the Japanese Olympic Committee has spent nearly $8 billion on venues and stadiums not to welcome fans — local or from around the world — to these games.

The debate over whether these games should take place at all is warranted. Only 22% of Japan’s more than 70 million residents are fully vaccinated, according to The New York Times, with an additional 12% having received one injection.

Simply put, the games go on because of the money involved—for the countries, the host, and the international committees that distribute the billions NBC pays every four years to spread the patriotic stories and feel-good food.

But that endless stream of money doesn’t just flow to the participating countries, athletes or organizers. Now that 28 states – including Tennessee – have legalized sports gambling in the US, the extra gambling opportunities in what is otherwise a very slow, pre-football slice of the summer numbers will give an extra boost in the coming days.

Of the country’s eight largest sports betting markets, six accept Olympics bets, according to GamingToday.com. Tennessee belongs to that group, eagerly abandoning legalized sportsbooks on an unforeseen windfall.

“Traditionally, the betting action at the Olympics has been light,” ESPN betting writer David Purdum said Monday. “However, this year will be the first Summer Olympics since the US Supreme Court decision in 2018 that allowed states outside Nevada to offer legal sports betting. So at least we will get a better indication of how much has been wagered on the Olympics when the monthly state revenues to be released later in the year.”

The games bet Tennessee is one of the states with legalized sports betting that offers sports betting on the upcoming Olympics. Each of the sites has different promotions. Here are a few of the more interesting ones: > With FanDuel, if you wager a minimum of $100 in total on the Olympics, you’ll get $1 (up to $50) in site credit for every gold medal the US wins; > At DraftKings, the odds on the highly favored U.S. women’s soccer team have been reduced to even money, meaning if you bet $100, you win $100; As for some of the more odd propositional bets available: > Over/under number of US gold medals is 43.5; > You can bet on the nation of a champion of any event, reducing the risk. Of course, the chances are higher, especially when it comes to Nigerian distance runners; > You can bet on sports or on multiple days whether world records are also being broken.

Yes, the traditional sports will draw the most attention from the networks, but it may not be the Dream Team or Simone Biles that generates the most action among the gamblers.

“The time difference this year, from Tokyo to the US, will hurt the amount wagered. For example, some men’s basketball games will start at 8 a.m. or even 12:40 a.m. ET,” Purdum said. “One event that can generate above average is table tennis. Believe it or not, $10.3 million was bet on table tennis in May, just with Colorado sportsbooks. That’s more than there was on football, tennis, golf or MMA that month. It would be interesting to see if interest also spreads to Olympic table tennis.”

Olympic betting has been all the rage worldwide for years. Australia betting for the 2012 London Olympics — one of the prop bets was a 33-to-1 that Boris Johnson would set his hair on fire with the Olympic torch — reached nearly $200 million. In case you were wondering, during the Rio games in 2016, you could have a 1,000-to-1 chance of a UFO landing during the opening ceremony.

Purdum’s curiosity about the effect of legalized options on these Olympics given here is reflected in the industry. Sam Panayotovich, a sports betting analyst at FOX Sports, told reporters that these games will be “the biggest grab for the Olympics we’ve ever seen,” meaning there will be more action than at any other Olympics.

In fact, with the increased presence of betting options available — especially for a third qualifying round of the women’s 100-meter butterfly at 7:30 a.m. in Knoxville — the questions about betting amounts will be nearly matched by the unknowns about how much NBC will spend on betting coverage in its traditional way. Olympic coverage.

“I expect point spreads and odds to be mentioned from time to time, which probably would have been taboo in previous Olympics,” Purdum said. “In general, I don’t expect more than an occasional reference to the odds.”

Still, the extra opportunities for the online gambling sites are welcome at a time that is pretty much filled only with baseball in the United States and that’s weeks away from meaningful football action.

Besides, what could be more patriotic than putting a few Ben Franklins on the good old US of A against the world? Then I would chant US-Pay! US-pay! for the rest of the summer.

But the color for gamblers is not red, white or blue. In fact, Purdum may have said it best when asked about a bet he likes on these Olympics.

“I see that the over/under on the number of medals won by the US is 111.5,” he said. ‘Not to be unpatriotic, but I’m leaning towards the underworld. The number should be inflated in American books, right?’

