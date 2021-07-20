Bognor back in Sussex Cricket League Division Two clash after brilliant chase against Horsham





The choice to bowl initially looked like a bold decision from Bognor skipper Ryan Maskell, as Horsham drove to 140-2, with both wickets falling for Josh Sargeant. However, the dismissal of Michael Thornley (53), who chipped Taylor Jaycocks halfway through, saw the run rate slow and Bognor gradually turned the screw. Nick Oxley (85) kept going for Horsham, but when he was bowled reverse-sweeping Mike Harris (3-60), a flurry of wickets followed, with Horsham finally closing at 242-9 of their full allotment of 53 overs. Sargeant added his early wickets to finish as the pick for Bognor 4-40. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:75.0159%"/> Bognor celebrates a Josh Sargeant wicket. Photo by Jon Rigby Needing just over five from the start, Bognor started off well, with Harris and Nick Ballamy rattling to 50 without a loss before the spin was introduced. Harris, in particular, rode his luck, but both batsmen played some striking strokes on an excellent field. However, with the score of 121-0, Ballamy was bowled by Oxley for a well-made 41, before Harris was caught behind Ben Williams for 74. Bognor’s required run rate quickly climbed to 7 one over, but mini-partnerships between the wickets of Gary Maskell, Joe Ashmore and Jaycocks made sure the chase was in full swing. With 64 needed in the last eight overs, vice-captain Josh Seward joined Ryan Maskell in the fold, and a busy cricket, coupled with four huge sixes from the captain of Bognor, saw the away team go home. Seward hit the winning runs over midwicket to finish with a crucial 21, alongside Maskell’s superlative 64 not from just 47 balls. Aldwick v Arundel Division 6 West < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:75.0153%"/> Ryan Maskell watches as Michael Thornely fights for Horsham. Photo by Jon Rigby Aldwick asked Arundel to bat and soon regretted their decision as openers Zak Hodson (73) and Kieran Hornsby (35) stacked at 117 for the first wicket before finally being undone by Mathew Tozer who took 2-37 in his 8-over spell. After their good start, the visitors had some good bowling spells with best of all Josh Mann taking 3-45 and a wicket apiece for Ollie Smith, Josh Kemp and Liam Hicks. Further runs came from Oliver Ward (53) and Edward Wreford-Glanvill (24) among others who helped boost the final total to 278-8 after 40 overs. Aldwick needed a punch from one of their best batsmen to get close to the 279 runs it took to win and although skippers Alex Cooper (28), Josh Mann (30), Liam Tinson (31) and Andy Gooding (28) all got off to a good start that none of them were able to pull through to make much-needed game-winning innings. In the end, the home side stumbled to 175-7 in 40 overs. Jamie Towe (2-38) and Kieran Hornsby (2-23) both had braces in the bag and there were also wickets for Charlie Hawkes (1-17) and Daniel Jackson (1-46) in Arundel’s 103 run win. Aldwick 1 is away to Broadbridge Heath 1 this week and Aldwick 2 is home to Clymping 2 – their match against Lancing Manor last week was canceled due to covid.

