2021 MAC Football Positional Previews: Ohio Bobcats Secondary

The 2020 three-game season was not a big sample, but looking at their defense and special teams, it was clear that the Cats have a lot of talented players in this group.

At least eight defensive backs returning for 2021 saw snaps in the defensive backfield and/or special teams in 2020, and will be paired with some exciting talent from their strong recruiting classes for 2020 and 2021, making the defensive backfield a growing group is becoming.

We look at the groups starting with safety.

Safety

The group is anchored by strong safety redshirt senior Jarren Hampton, a walk-on who rose through the ranks to earn a scholarship and make a major contribution, appeared in 39 games, with 17 starts, 113 career tackles and 11 defending passes. .

Hampton is capable of making All-MAC-caliber plays such as: this one in 2020 vs CMU where he swims past a blocker to stop a very good running back (Kobe Lewis) in his tracks on fourth and one (see the 2:19:50 mark).

The free security battle kicks off with sophomore Jamison Collier and veteran Alvin Floyd, with either being a very good option.

Collier broke the grid in 2020 and quickly became one of the top Bobcats tackers, going on to lead the team in tackles with 19. With 61, 190, Collier also brings a good mate to the position.

Floyd appeared in 26 games for Ohio and turned in some big plays, returning a blocked punt for a score against Western Michigan and intercepting an end zone pass as time ran out to preserve the only shutout in MAC bowl history, 27-0 past San Diego State.

The future looks bright for the next safety-up, red shirt freshman Jett Elad, who made his Bobcat debut in 2020 as the nickel defender against CMU. Elad made some smashing plays in 2020, including two interceptions, putting him second in the MAC despite the Bobcats playing only half of their scheduled games.

Tariq Drake and Michael Ballentine can hold their own with the starters, as they showed on the spot service last year, and they have been key contributors to special teams.

Drake is an accomplished and versatile player entering his fifth season, and he has snaps in both the safety and corner positions, making him a valuable part of the secondary rotation.

As a final note on the safeguards, a name to keep an eye on is Giovonni Scales, a Columbus three-star security perspective who, according to 247Sports, attracted 19 offers, including eight from MAC schools, before choosing Ohio. The defensive back measuring 6 feet long, 185 lb. showed a great sense of reading routes and getting ahead of the ball as a high school prospect, which certainly attracted many schools to offer it. His natural ability should translate well into learning the position at a collegiate level.

corner back

Ohio’s CB room took a hit after the 2020 season with the loss of the Motley brothers, Ilyaas and Xavier. The Motleys provided many competitive shots for the Bobcats in special teams and in the defensive backfield throughout their careers, combined for 44 appearances, with over 100 tackles, 13 defensive passes and two interceptions.

Now that the Motleys are gone, this is happening at CB for the Bobcats.

The projected 2021 starters into the fall are likely to be veterans Jamal Hudson and sophomore Justin Birchette.

Hudson has had some injuries, but if he can stay healthy, he could be one of the MACs who can cover the corners better; in 24 games with the Cats, Hudson has shown great coverage, with 17 passes defended.

The future looks bright for Birchette, who broke the basics in 2020 and looks promising based on his cover work; Ohio CBs are sometimes left on an island and I don’t remember Birchette giving up big strides.

With the loss of the Motleys, the Bobcats will turn to a veteran or some promising underclassmen for depth.

John Gregory is entering his fourth year with the Cats, playing in 14 games, mostly on special teams. Hell has a chance in camp to defend his time in the defensive backfield.

Tariq Drake, who is currently on the safety list, played corner when he arrived in Ohio and could provide a solution at CB if needed.

Bobcat’s cornerback roster is also filled with three-star underclass recruits per 247Sports, as well as one four-star recruit per ESPN in Shakari Denson. ESPN ranks Denson as the Ohios highest-rated recruit of all-time, while 247Sports ranks Denson as the Ohios seventh-highest-rated recruit.

Any of these players could press for early playtime.

The 2021 defensive recruit class kicks off with Denson and Torrie Cox Jr., who intercepted a total of 29 passes over the past few years of high school.

The Hudl video for Denson and Kox Jr. showing they have the physical tools to compete early in the FBS, both with very good speed and hands.

The hallmark that Denson and Cox Jr. made playmakers, however, was their defensive consciousness. Both Denson and Cox Jr. had excellent anticipation, routinely positioning themselves in the middle of the game and taking advantage of what they expected.

Denson, in particular, was all over the field in high school, playing receiver, defensive back, and returning kicks and punts, displaying great athleticism. Denson finished his varsity career with 86 catches and 15 touchdowns, 149 tackles, and three touchdown kickoff and punt returns.

Torrie Cox Jr. has a great pedigree as his father played CB for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2003-2009 and was named to two Pro Bowls. Make no mistake though, Cox Jr. was a stellar high school player in his own right, finishing with 126 tackles, 12 interceptions, and an all-state team roster on Florida’s hard scrabble recruiting ground.

Like Denson, Cox Jr. could be an early option on point or kickoff returns based on his Hudl video.

Of the 2020 recruitment class, Roman Parody and Peter Kemeni are well regarded players, with a combined 14 scholarship offers. At 61, they are both a good size and with a year in the system they should be ready to compete for time this fall.

Next time we look at Ohio’s coaching staff in 2020. You may have heard of some big changes recently.