Alberta hockey community applauds NHL prospect Luke Prokop after coming out

Calgary Hitmen defender and NHL prospect Luke Prokopis gets a round of applause after coming out as gay on Monday, but supporters are also calling for a change in hockey culture.

Prokop is the first active player under an NHL contract to ever come out.

The 19-year-old spent the past four seasons with the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League after growing up in Edmonton, and has since been drafted by the Nashville Predators in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Since posting his announcement on Twitter, Prokophas received a public thank you from the National Hockey League, among several teams.

But the hockey community close to home also thanks him for his actions and courage.

Jeff Chynoweth, the general manager of the Calgary Hitmen, says he is proud of the young hockey player.

“It takes a lot of courage to come out at any time, let alone as a 19-year-old young man to do what he did today,” he said. the house rack on Monday.

“I’m not surprised how much strength and courage it took him to make that announcement today, knowing Luke Prokop as I do.”

The general manager says the Hitmen are a tight-knit group and that while today’s announcement doesn’t change anything for the team, they are excited about Luke as a person.

“I just love that he has shown the leadership to do this at a young age and I hope that, you know, it will become old news as we move forward and more people feel free to come out and be who they are.”

Changing hockey culture

While both gay male and female athletes have struggled with difficult decisions over the years, there are generally no active, open gay players in male professional sports leagues.

The National Hockey League and Major League Baseball had not yet seen active players who could be open about their orientation.

Brock McGillis, a former professional hockey player and now advocate for the LGBTQ community, says he helped the Prokopas coach prepare him to come out.

“I wanted him to be prepared for the whirlwind of some of the… [messages] will be good, some will be bad and some will be from people who are having a hard time,” he told CBC Calgary News at age 6.

McGillisis is also part of the LGBTQ community and came out five years ago after retiring in 2010, which he says changed his life forever.

“I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve had as a gay man in hockey and for the opportunities I’ve had to actively work to change the culture and make it a safer space,” he said.

The advocate says he is proud of Prokop for coming out, but that more pressure needs to be applied to make sports safe for people in the queer community.

Brock McGillis, former professional hockey player and LGBTQ lawyer, hid his sexual orientation throughout his hockey career. (Submitted by Brock McGillis)

“There is homophobic language in every locker room. People can say it doesn’t exist or it’s a lie, but I’ve talked to enough teams in major and junior professional hockey and players, I know it’s there,” he said. .

To change these spaces, McGilis says there needs to be a shift in hockey culture that starts with humanizing the problem.

“They’re not exposed to LGBTQ people regularly enough, even though they’re probably in those rooms,” he said

“The sport is supposed to be straight and mostly white kids from the middle to upper class.”

He adds that by this conversation, it celebrates differences, rather than reinforces conformity.

“Hockey players walk the same, dress the same, and they hang out with each other seven days a week from the age of seven until they retire,” he said.

“We should do a better job of letting people be individuals.”