Sports
Alberta hockey community applauds NHL prospect Luke Prokop after coming out
Calgary Hitmen defender and NHL prospect Luke Prokopis gets a round of applause after coming out as gay on Monday, but supporters are also calling for a change in hockey culture.
Prokop is the first active player under an NHL contract to ever come out.
The 19-year-old spent the past four seasons with the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League after growing up in Edmonton, and has since been drafted by the Nashville Predators in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.
Since posting his announcement on Twitter, Prokophas received a public thank you from the National Hockey League, among several teams.
But the hockey community close to home also thanks him for his actions and courage.
Jeff Chynoweth, the general manager of the Calgary Hitmen, says he is proud of the young hockey player.
“It takes a lot of courage to come out at any time, let alone as a 19-year-old young man to do what he did today,” he said. the house rack on Monday.
“I’m not surprised how much strength and courage it took him to make that announcement today, knowing Luke Prokop as I do.”
The general manager says the Hitmen are a tight-knit group and that while today’s announcement doesn’t change anything for the team, they are excited about Luke as a person.
“I just love that he has shown the leadership to do this at a young age and I hope that, you know, it will become old news as we move forward and more people feel free to come out and be who they are.”
Changing hockey culture
While both gay male and female athletes have struggled with difficult decisions over the years, there are generally no active, open gay players in male professional sports leagues.
The National Hockey League and Major League Baseball had not yet seen active players who could be open about their orientation.
Brock McGillis, a former professional hockey player and now advocate for the LGBTQ community, says he helped the Prokopas coach prepare him to come out.
“I wanted him to be prepared for the whirlwind of some of the… [messages] will be good, some will be bad and some will be from people who are having a hard time,” he told CBC Calgary News at age 6.
McGillisis is also part of the LGBTQ community and came out five years ago after retiring in 2010, which he says changed his life forever.
“I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve had as a gay man in hockey and for the opportunities I’ve had to actively work to change the culture and make it a safer space,” he said.
The advocate says he is proud of Prokop for coming out, but that more pressure needs to be applied to make sports safe for people in the queer community.
“There is homophobic language in every locker room. People can say it doesn’t exist or it’s a lie, but I’ve talked to enough teams in major and junior professional hockey and players, I know it’s there,” he said. .
To change these spaces, McGilis says there needs to be a shift in hockey culture that starts with humanizing the problem.
“They’re not exposed to LGBTQ people regularly enough, even though they’re probably in those rooms,” he said
“The sport is supposed to be straight and mostly white kids from the middle to upper class.”
He adds that by this conversation, it celebrates differences, rather than reinforces conformity.
“Hockey players walk the same, dress the same, and they hang out with each other seven days a week from the age of seven until they retire,” he said.
“We should do a better job of letting people be individuals.”
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/hockey-lgbtq-alberta-luke-prokop-1.6108500
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]