twins vs. White Sox – Game Recap – July 19, 2021





CHICAGO — Nelson Cruz hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning after tied the game with a solo shot in the sixth, and the Minnesota Twins defeated the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Monday in the first game of a doubleheader. Jorge Polanco added an RBI-single in the eighth when Minnesota ended a three-game losing streak, beating division rival Chicago for the third time in 13 games. Gilberto Celestino, the automatic runner for the Twins in second place, moved into third place in the eighth on Luis Arraez’s single off Garrett Crochet (2-5). Josh Donaldson grounded out sharply to Jake Burger in third place. Burger slipped and Celestino was able to return to third base, leaving the bases loaded. After Trevor Larnach struckout, Cruz hit his swipe to the middle of Ryan Burr to give Minnesota the lead. Polancos’ single made it 3-1. Tyler Duffey (2-2) threw a scoreless seventh, working around two walks, for the win. Tim Anderson homered for the third game in a row, extending his hit streak to a career-high 16. Anderson was Chicago’s automatic runner in the eighth and scored a double off Jose Abreus, but Hansel Robles held out for his 10th save in 12 chances. Lynn gave up one run on five hits in seven innings in a no-decision, reducing his AL-leading ERA to 1.94. The 34-year old righthander struckout four batters and walked one in the first start since signing a new $38 million two-year contract with Chicago that covers 2022 and 2023. Minnesotas Griffin Jax allowed only one hit to Andersons solo in four innings while striking out six and walking one in his second career start. The Twins added the 26-year old righthander to their roster of Triple-A St. Paul as the 27th man for the doubleheader. Anderson connected to Jax’s 2-0 fastball with two outs in the third to give Chicago a 1-0 lead. Cruz’s 19th homer, into the bullpen in left field with two outs in the sixth, made it 1. CAPTAIN JAX Jax is a captain in the US Air Force Reserve and the first graduate of the Air Force Academy to play in the majors. In his first start, in Kansas City on July 3, Jax gave up six runs in five innings in a loss. He is 4-1 with a 3.09 ERA in St. Paul. ROSTER MOVES The Twins reinstated LHP Danny Coulombe from the paternity list and chose RHP Beau Burrows for St. Paul. The White Sox recalled Triple-A Charlotte’s RHP Matt Foster as their 27th player. TRAINERS ROOM Twins: Manager Rocco Baldelli said he expected C Mitch Garver (groin contusion) to be activated from the 10-day injured list between the doubleheader’s games and the second game to begin. Garver hasn’t played since June 1, when he was struck by a foul end in Baltimore and required surgery. NEXT ONE Minnesota starts ace RHP Jos Berros (7-3, 3.48 ERA) in Monday’s second game. Chicago manager Tony La Russa said he expected to start RHP Reynaldo Lopez (0-0, 0.00). Lopez, 27, has been in Chicago’s rotation for the past three seasons, but has spent most of 2021 with Charlotte. ——

