Live Streaming Cricket IND vs SL 2nd ODI Updates India vs Sri Lanka Stream Live Match Today Watch IND vs SL Online SonyLIV JIO| IND vs SL Live Stream





India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming 2nd ODI India’s young guns will have another chance to show off their exceptional talent and secure a series win against an unlucky Sri Lankan outfit in the second ODI in Colombo on Tuesday. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan, on the other hand, was left in awe as Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav made hitting ridiculously easy in Sunday night’s first ODI. In the long run, India wants to play more aggressively in the shorter formats and the trio’s performance served as a perfect template in that regard. Their sensational strikes also bolstered the might of India’s banking power, with ODI debutants Kishan and Yadav dominating the opponent from ball one. Sri Lanka’s bowlers also made it easier for the marauding Indian batters who raced over to victory in the 37th. India is unlikely to make any changes as they would like to have the series in their pocket before giving opportunities to other youngsters in the squad. Here are the details of India vs Sri Lanka – when and where to watch IND vs SL live streaming Cricket match online and on TV in India.Also Read – Ireland vs South Africa Live Streaming Cricket: When and Where to Watch IRE vs SA Stream Live Cricket – Everything You Need to Know About 1st T20I IND vs SL Live Streaming 2nd ODI India vs Sri Lanka Also Read – IND vs SL 2021, 1st ODI Report: Skipper Shikhar Dhawan, debutant Ishan Kishan Shine in India’s seven-time win over Sri Lanka What time will the 2nd ODI of India vs Sri Lanka start? The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will take place on Tuesday – 20th July. The match kicks off at 3 p.m. IST. Also read – SL vs IND 2021 | Prithvi Shaw and Ishan Kishan finished the match in the first 15 overs: Shikhar Dhawan Where will India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI take place? The 2nd ODI of India vs Sri Lanka will take place at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Which channel will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI in India? The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports network in India. How to watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI online in India? The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be streamed on SonyLIV app and JIOTV in India. IND vs SL Likely to play 11s india: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal. Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksha, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan. IND vs SL SQUADS india: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ishan Kishan (wk), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krishnappa Gowtham, Nitish Rana Chaharturajephulik , Varun Chakravarthy, Devdutt Padikkal, Chetan Sakariya. Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Binod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Garlic Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Ishan Jayaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Ramesh Rajhidis Ku, Kasun, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Shiran Fernando.

