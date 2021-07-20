Washington high school football coach appeals prayer to Supreme Court

Later this fall, the judges will consider whether to hear the long-running case involving Washington Bremerton School District coach Joe Kennedy, who claimed his rights were violated when the school district banned him from praying at the end of football games.

The school district said it didn’t punish him for silent, private prayers — a practice that began in 2008 when he was hired — and only threatened to punish him after praying on the 50-yard line when players were on the field and the crowd was still sitting. in the stands. A photo of Kennedy praying with about 20 uniformed players kneeling with him is part of the record.

Kennedy lost his case at the district court level and before the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals. A larger panel of judges in the Court of Appeal refused to rehearse the case on Monday , and Kennedy’s attorneys immediately said they would go to the Supreme Court

“We are appealing and confident that the United States Supreme Court will rectify this injustice,” said Jeff Mateer, First Liberty Institute chief legal officer. “Prohibiting coaches from praying just because they can be seen is against the Constitution. Coach Kennedy has been denied the freedom to coach for over five years, but he has never been a quitter. We will fight on.”