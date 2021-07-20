Washington high school football coach appeals prayer to Supreme Court

Later this fall, the judges will consider whether to hear the long-running case involving Washington Bremerton School District coach Joe Kennedy, who claimed his rights were violated when the school district banned him from praying at the end of football games.
The school district said it didn’t punish him for silent, private prayers — a practice that began in 2008 when he was hired — and only threatened to punish him after praying on the 50-yard line when players were on the field and the crowd was still sitting. in the stands. A photo of Kennedy praying with about 20 uniformed players kneeling with him is part of the record.
Kennedy lost his case at the district court level and before the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals. A larger panel of judges in the Court of Appeal refused to rehearse the case on Monday
, and Kennedy’s attorneys immediately said they would go to the Supreme Court
“We are appealing and confident that the United States Supreme Court will rectify this injustice,” said Jeff Mateer, First Liberty Institute chief legal officer. “Prohibiting coaches from praying just because they can be seen is against the Constitution. Coach Kennedy has been denied the freedom to coach for over five years, but he has never been a quitter. We will fight on.”
RELATED: Supreme Court rules in favor of Catholic foster care organization that refused to work with same-sex couples
The appeals court pointed out that before the school district put Kennedy on furlough, it had offered to shelter him in a manner that “would not be construed as the district’s approval of religion” by providing a private location in the school or giving him waiting for the crow to disappear before they got on their knees. But Kennedy and his attorneys rejected the property. Kennedy did not apply for a coaching position in 2016.
This case has already come before the Supreme Court. The judges eventually sent it back to the lower courts in 2019, stating that more facts in the case needed to be developed. But Judge Samuel Alito, accompanied by Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, wrote a statement expressing concern
on the judgment of the lower court.
What is perhaps most disturbing about the view of the Ninth Circuit is language that can be understood to mean that a coach’s duty to serve as a good role model requires the coach to abstain from any manifestation of religious belief. – even if the coach is clearly not on duty,” Alito wrote.
Last term, the court ruled in a series of closely spaced emergency ordinances in favor of houses of worship objecting to Covid-related restrictions. A unanimous court also sided with a Catholic adoption agency that refused to work with same-sex couples as potential foster parents over objections to same-sex marriage. But Alito, joined by Thomas and Gorsuch, wrote a lengthy op-ed criticizing his colleagues for failing to deliver a broader view that would have destroyed a decades-old precedent and made it much more difficult for the government to pass laws that infringe on religious beliefs.
Alito also gave a speech to the conservative Federalist Society last fall arguing that “religious freedom is quickly becoming an unfavorable right.”
