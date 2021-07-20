Cameron Indra, Anna Bigsby place at Methodist Health Fremont tennis tournament | high school sports















RANDY SPEER Sports editor



A pair of Fremont tennis players took part in the Methodist Health Fremont Junior tournament this weekend.

Anna Bigsby was third in the division 14 and under, while Cameron Indra was fourth in the division 16 and among boys.

Indra survived a first-round scare and took the first set against Caleb Hands 6-3 before dropping the second set 3-6.

Indra recovered to win the tiebreak 10-8 and advance.

In the second round, he beat Nathan Weishahn 6-2, 6-1.

Indra lost his match in the semi-finals 6-1, 6-2 to Caden Haar and finished his day in fourth place.

Bigsby also had a struggle to get out of the opening round. She lost her opening set 6-1, then advanced for a 7-5 win to force the tiebreak, which she won 10-8.

She dropped her second round match 6-2, 7-5 to Kayla Brown.

Bigsby bounced back to secure back-to-back 6-3 sets over Kit Schrock in the third-place match to finish her day with a win.