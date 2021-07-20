Sports
Ohio hockey player drafted by professional team
CLEVELAND An Ohio hockey player gets the chance to play at a professional level.
On a summer day in northeastern Ohio, Morgan Schauer is not taking a break this off-season.
It’s definitely a little different. You are allowed to change just the standard hockey lifts and stuff. Obviously the training on the ice will intensify when I go back, Schauer said.
The 22-year-old plays hockey, a sport she loves and wants to get better at.
The speed, the creativity, just like the chemistry you can build with your teammates if you play the game right. It’s really exciting and it’s something you don’t necessarily see in some other sports, she said.
That love for the sport started at the age of four when her mother, Peggy, and the family took her to a hockey game.
The two teams apparently didn’t like each other and within the first five minutes there was a fight on the ice with blood, and she moved down the aisle because she thought that was pretty cool to see and one of the players threw her a puck, and from then on she only talked about hockey, Peggy said.
Morgan would spend a lot of time in cars for the next two decades, traveling across the state and country to practice and play. Due to the lack of opportunities in the area for female hockey players, Morgan ran into some obstacles.
I’ve definitely played on a lot of boys’ teams, so being the only girl on boys’ teams was probably an experience that a lot of women my age who play hockey had. It was great, but it sure is a little hard to be the only girl sometimes. You have to work twice as hard to keep up with the guys and compete, earn their respect and all that, she said.
The voyage would eventually land Morgan at Long Island State in New York.
Shed became the first Shark athlete to be called up to a professional team when the Metropolitan Riveters of the National Womens Hockey League fulfilled her dream of playing at the next level.
It wasn’t necessarily something I expected, but my coaches at LIU were really great in helping me find a team to play for that was going to work with my professional career schedule. So, I’m really excited. It’s a great feeling to know that I can continue to play hockey at a high level, Morgan said.
Morgan returns to New York to work as a hockey student teacher.
And for Mom, all those trips in the minivan were worth it.
You get a lot of great family time sitting in the car together, going to the games, just watching her play and it’s something she’s been passionate about all her life,” said Peggy.
Back at the gym, work continues.
That is a passion that will last not only as a player, but also as an ambassador for young girls who also love the sport.
A lot of my friends still like to play elite level hockey and really wanted to try and get back where we can and build the sport for young girls because that’s what it’s all about, watching the sport grow and doing what we do. love and sharing it with other people, Schauer said.
