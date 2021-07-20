Sports
2021 Olympics: comparing every sports ball
The briefing
- Combined, Amazon, Facebook and Google make more than $112 billion in ad revenue
- Two-thirds of ads in the US are now digital
3 companies now account for 50% of US ad revenue
Every year in the US, CFOs and marketing executives get together to allocate a portion of company funds to advertising budgets. Today, on average, more than half of those US advertising dollars end up in the deep pockets of just three tech stocks Amazon, Google and Facebook.
The advertising landscape is changing beyond recognition. Today’s data takes a closer look at the annual US advertising dollars, where Big Tech stocks continue to grow their presence.
The advertising dollars in 2020
The US is home to some of the largest advertisers in the world. Despite a decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic, US ad spend was worth slightly more $225 billion in 2020.
The Big Tech ad triopoly roughly made $120 billion of these, and take more market share every year. One of the reasons for this is the industry’s shift towards digital advertising, which is now almost two-thirds of all ad spend.
An unlikely competitor
Big Tech stocks like Google and Facebook are well-known pure plays on the advertising space. However, Amazon’s inclusion may come as a surprise. Typically known for their e-commerce business, Amazon is now talking about it too $16 billion in advertising revenue per year.
But it wasn’t always like that. In front of 2015, the digital advertising space was a duopoly consisting of only Facebook and Google. At the time, Amazon’s ad revenue was relatively minuscule, totaling less than $1 billion.
Here’s a closer look at that ad revenue over time:
|Year
|Ad Revenue ($B)
|% Change
|2022P
|$20.07
|23%
|2021P
|$16.32
|28%
|2020
|$12.75
|23%
|2019
|$10.32
|39%
|2018
|$7.41
|122%
If these trends are any indication, ad budgets will only become more digital, and the ad triopoly will continue to gain a larger share over time.
Where does this data come from?
Source: GroupM
Remarks: Amazon ad revenues are estimates from the Other category of their reported earnings
Sources
2/ https://www.visualcapitalist.com/olympics-2021-comparing-every-sports-ball/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]