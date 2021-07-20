2021 Olympics: comparing every sports ball

3 companies now account for 50% of US ad revenue

Every year in the US, CFOs and marketing executives get together to allocate a portion of company funds to advertising budgets. Today, on average, more than half of those US advertising dollars end up in the deep pockets of just three tech stocks Amazon, Google and Facebook.

The advertising landscape is changing beyond recognition. Today’s data takes a closer look at the annual US advertising dollars, where Big Tech stocks continue to grow their presence.

The advertising dollars in 2020

The US is home to some of the largest advertisers in the world. Despite a decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic, US ad spend was worth slightly more $225 billion in 2020.

The Big Tech ad triopoly roughly made $120 billion of these, and take more market share every year. One of the reasons for this is the industry’s shift towards digital advertising, which is now almost two-thirds of all ad spend.

An unlikely competitor

Big Tech stocks like Google and Facebook are well-known pure plays on the advertising space. However, Amazon’s inclusion may come as a surprise. Typically known for their e-commerce business, Amazon is now talking about it too $16 billion in advertising revenue per year.

But it wasn’t always like that. In front of 2015, the digital advertising space was a duopoly consisting of only Facebook and Google. At the time, Amazon’s ad revenue was relatively minuscule, totaling less than $1 billion.

Here’s a closer look at that ad revenue over time:

Year Ad Revenue ($B) % Change 2022P $20.07 23% 2021P $16.32 28% 2020 $12.75 23% 2019 $10.32 39% 2018 $7.41 122%

If these trends are any indication, ad budgets will only become more digital, and the ad triopoly will continue to gain a larger share over time.