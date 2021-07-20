Sports
401 Terriers Land on Patriot League League Academic Roll of Honor
BETHLEHEM, Dad. A total of 401 Boston University student athletes were named on the Patriot League Academic Honor Roll announced Monday afternoon by the congressional bureau. The Patriot League recognized 3,735 student athletes for averaging 3.2 points or better during the spring semester.
Leading all BU teams with a department-high GPA of 3.74, all six members of women’s golf earned a spot on the honor roll, while women’s rowing had a department-high 54 honorable mentions.
The following 43 Terrier Student athletes achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA during the spring semester.
Nicole Amodio, softball, health sciences
Emily Balicanta, Swimming and Diving for Women, Health Studies
Ava Barry, women’s lacrosse, communications
Bridget Bishop, Women’s Athletics, Business & Management
Daniel Bradford, men’s swimming and diving, mechanical engineering
Alec Block, men’s cross country/track & field, political science
David Bogatin, men’s tennis, business & management
Rachel Borzymowski, hockey, biology
Nora Chan, women’s rowing, health studies
Mikayla Crowley, hockey, biomedical engineering
Alexandra DeShaw, women’s rowing, neuroscience
Ryann Gaffney, women’s lacrosse, communication
Cecelia Gerstenbacher, women’s athletics, biology
Catharine Griskowitz, women’s rowing, human physiology
Abigail Gugel, cross country/track & field women, epidemiology and biostatistics
Alanna Hoffman, women’s rowing, political science
Aliyah Huerta-Leipner, softball, economics
Riley Kokoruda, Women’s Lacrosse, Public Relations
Elizabeth Korn, women’s rowing, health science
Antonella Kugler, women’s rowing, philosophy & psychology
Perrin Lafky, women’s rowing, biochemistry and molecular biology
Aksel Laudon, men’s cross country/track & field, biomedical engineering
Katya Martens, women’s tennis, international relations
Andrew Martin, Men’s Lacrosse, Business & Management
Lily Matthews, Women’s Soccer, Philosophy and Neuroscience
Devon Meth, Men’s Cross Country/Track & Field, Human Physiology
Isabel Mullens, women’s rowing, economics & mathematics
Cassandra New, women’s lacrosse, health science
Josephine Olson, women’s rowing, American studies
Alexis Pellisani, hockey, human physiology
Tenisha Pressley, Women’s Basketball, Health Sciences,
Michael Quinn, Men’s Basketball, Biology
Tommy Quinn, men’s cross country/track & field, biomedical engineering
David Rak, men’s swimming & diving, mechanical engineering
Kayla Ross, women’s football, hospitality & communication
Katherine Russack, Women’s Swimming & Diving, Health Sciences
Hanna Schlegel, women’s swimming & diving, mechanical engineering
Lauren Sikoski, Women’s Athletics, International Relations
Mia Wallace, women’s tennis, communication
Andrew White, Men’s Swimming and Diving, Neuroscience
Megan Wimmer, women’s swimming & diving, mechanical engineering
Alexandra Wright, women’s rowing, chemistry
Shelly Yaloz, women’s tennis, catering administration
