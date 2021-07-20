401 Terriers Land on Patriot League League Academic Roll of Honor





BETHLEHEM, Dad. A total of 401 Boston University student athletes were named on the Patriot League Academic Honor Roll announced Monday afternoon by the congressional bureau. The Patriot League recognized 3,735 student athletes for averaging 3.2 points or better during the spring semester. Leading all BU teams with a department-high GPA of 3.74, all six members of women’s golf earned a spot on the honor roll, while women’s rowing had a department-high 54 honorable mentions. The following 43 Terrier Student athletes achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA during the spring semester. Nicole Amodio, softball, health sciences

Emily Balicanta, Swimming and Diving for Women, Health Studies

Ava Barry, women’s lacrosse, communications

Bridget Bishop, Women’s Athletics, Business & Management

Daniel Bradford, men’s swimming and diving, mechanical engineering

Alec Block, men’s cross country/track & field, political science

David Bogatin, men’s tennis, business & management

Rachel Borzymowski, hockey, biology

Nora Chan, women’s rowing, health studies

Mikayla Crowley, hockey, biomedical engineering

Alexandra DeShaw, women’s rowing, neuroscience

Ryann Gaffney, women’s lacrosse, communication

Cecelia Gerstenbacher, women’s athletics, biology

Catharine Griskowitz, women’s rowing, human physiology

Abigail Gugel, cross country/track & field women, epidemiology and biostatistics

Alanna Hoffman, women’s rowing, political science

Aliyah Huerta-Leipner, softball, economics

Riley Kokoruda, Women’s Lacrosse, Public Relations

Elizabeth Korn, women’s rowing, health science

Antonella Kugler, women’s rowing, philosophy & psychology

Perrin Lafky, women’s rowing, biochemistry and molecular biology

Aksel Laudon, men’s cross country/track & field, biomedical engineering

Katya Martens, women’s tennis, international relations

Andrew Martin, Men’s Lacrosse, Business & Management

Lily Matthews, Women’s Soccer, Philosophy and Neuroscience

Devon Meth, Men’s Cross Country/Track & Field, Human Physiology

Isabel Mullens, women’s rowing, economics & mathematics

Cassandra New, women’s lacrosse, health science

Josephine Olson, women’s rowing, American studies

Alexis Pellisani, hockey, human physiology

Tenisha Pressley, Women’s Basketball, Health Sciences,

Michael Quinn, Men’s Basketball, Biology

Tommy Quinn, men’s cross country/track & field, biomedical engineering

David Rak, men’s swimming & diving, mechanical engineering

Kayla Ross, women’s football, hospitality & communication

Katherine Russack, Women’s Swimming & Diving, Health Sciences

Hanna Schlegel, women’s swimming & diving, mechanical engineering

Lauren Sikoski, Women’s Athletics, International Relations

Mia Wallace, women’s tennis, communication

Andrew White, Men’s Swimming and Diving, Neuroscience

Megan Wimmer, women’s swimming & diving, mechanical engineering

Alexandra Wright, women’s rowing, chemistry

Shelly Yaloz, women’s tennis, catering administration

