Olympic champion Piper gets starring role in Hockey Canada’s women’s teams





Three-time Olympic gold medalist Cherie Piper has been appointed Hockey Canada’s senior manager of Scouting and Player Development within the governing bodies’ national women’s program. Piper joins Hockey Canada and has been the technical manager of the Ontario Womens Hockey Association (OWHA) since 2014. She will be responsible for the Scouting staff and all levels of evaluation and selection for the Canadian women’s ice hockey teams. Working with club teams to help coaches develop players will also be part of Piper’s job. The forward was part of the Canadian teams that won gold at the 2002 Salt Lake City, 2006 Turin and 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics. She also helped the country win the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Women’s World Championship in 2004, finishing runner-up three more times. With 40 goals and 78 assists in 111 games from 2001 to 2011, the national team placed 10th on the all-time leaderboard. Cherie Piper is back on the Team Canada squad and is excited to help athletes fulfill the hockey dreams she did as a three-time Olympic gold medalist. pic.twitter.com/IzwM0J2EIy Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) July 20, 2021 Piper also brings experience as an assistant coach to Markham Thunder of the Canadian Womens Hockey League, where she helped the team reach the Clarkson Cup semifinals in 2018-2019. After Pipers’ appointment was announced, Gina Kingsbury, director of hockey operations at Hockey Canada, said: “We are delighted to welcome Cherie to our staff and have her play a role critical to the success of our athletes and teams at all levels. “Cheries knowledge and expertise in working with elite athletes with the OWHA has been vital to the development of Ontario athletes, and we know she will take her extensive skills to the national level to help our athletes and teams succeed. to be on the international stage.” Hockey Canada announced its coaching staff for the Canadian women’s ice hockey team at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in May, led by Troy Ryan. It also revealed the 28 players who will be part of the preparation for the Games in Calgary. Before that, Calgary will host the IIHF Women’s World Championship in August.

