Entry List for Upcoming Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic Released | Tennis

DECATUR – The entry list for the 22nd annual USTA/Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic has been released by the International Tennis Federation.

Thai-Son Kwiatkowski, of Charlottesville, Virginia is the highest ranked player with a current number 226 ranking by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP). He played for the University of Virginia and was the 2017 NCAA Singles Champion.

DominicStephan Stricker from Grosshochstetten, Switzerland is the second highest ranked player at number 281 on the ATP computer. In 2020 Stricker won the French Open junior singles and doubles.

Local entry Lucas Horve, from Forsyth, will also be taking part in the event. Horve is a member of the University of Illinois college team.

Other players with ATP rankings in the main draw included Jason Kubler of Australia (No. 282) and Akira Santillan (No. 293), Japan’s Shuichi Sekiguchi (No. 317) and Kaichi Uchida (No. 344), India’s Sasikumar Mukund (No.322), Petros Chrysochos from Cyprus (No.355) and Sekou Bangoura from the United States (No.387).

People also read…

Players compete for ATP World Ranking Points and $25,000 in prize money.

The tournament’s Wild Card tournament to earn a place in the main draw will take place from July 29 to July 31. The tournament starts from Monday, August 2 through Sun. Aug 8 at Fairview Park.