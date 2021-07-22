Cricket season in full swing at Campbell River – Campbell River Mirror

The cricket season is in full swing for the Campbell River Cricket Club.

On July 10, two intriguing cricket matches were played at Carihi Playing Fields. The first match was an introduction to cricket for six new players who had never or rarely played the game. This match was fought in the exciting six-a-side format in which each player can both bat and bowl. Newcomers Dana Dunsmore, Kelsey Leigh, Mike Bradley, Ray Wilson, Bob Jacques and Brent Lamour were mixed with regular club members to create two evenly matched teams.

Team Heenatigala batted first and set up a challenging total of 78 runs for Team Jepson to chase. The highlights of these innings included an exciting opening partnership with Bates and Leigh scoring 41 runs from just 20 balls, and Dunsmore’s bowling performance who, despite never having bowled before, showed what a great all round athlete she was by taking three wickets to take. and not allowing runs from her 15 balls bowled.

The opening pair for Side Jepson, Wilson and Jacques was limited to just 11 runs by some tight bowling from Pomeroy and Leigh, who also captured her first wicket. Dunsmore and Lamour brought the score to 31 runs, including two huge sixes from Dunsmore, forcing the last pair of Jepson and Farmer to score 47 to win the match. In a nail-biting five-ball final, Jepson scored 20 runs, passing Team Heenatigala by a narrow margin of two runs.

Four of the new players then joined CRCC’s regulars for a match within the club. Two strong teams took to the field for a full 11-a-side 30-over game, which turned out to be even more exciting than the last one. First at bat Team O’Shannessy set a heavy goal of 180 runs in their 30 over at bat. Simon Deller and Aaron O’Shannessy both scored half a century and Dunsmore continued her previous success by hitting another six at one of the regular club bowlers.

After a steady start, the club president’s team found that it was well behind the required run rate of six runs per over. With only seven overs to go, 80 more runs were needed when Jepson and Gabby Mason came to bat. This pair started collecting fast runs, until Jepson was knocked out by debutante Dunsmore. Adam Panziera joined Mason with the seemingly impossible task of scoring 31 runs off the last 12 balls. This was reduced to six of the last ball needed to tie the match. Amazingly, Panziera managed to hit a six on the last ball, and as the ball was judged a high pitch by the umpire, one bonus point was scored, resulting in a one-point win.

The new players quickly adapted to the game and we hope they will all continue to play cricket for the club on a regular basis after they get a taste of the sport. We are delighted to have Dunsmore and Leigh, two female players, joining the game. On August 15th we will be holding a Club Family Day in Carihi with two all-female teams playing against each other at 10am before the club hosts the annual Salty’s Six-a-side tournament from 12pm.

Our next competitive home game in Carihi is on July 24th when the Masters team will play against a visiting Masters side from Cowichan where the teams will compete for the annual Joe’s Pharmacy Challenge Cup. This game starts at noon.

On the weekend of July 17, the Campbell River Second XI men’s cricket team made the trip to Metchosin Cricket Ground to play against the local squad. Captain Jos Bell was lucky enough to have such a varied bowling attack with some really powerful bowling in Gabby Mason and Tharuka Jayalath.

Complementing the sheer speed were our three spin bowlers, Jimmy Stephen, Aadil Dhansay and Rahul Reddy. This style of bowling is a real art and akin to knuckleballing in baseball.

Captain Bell brought himself into the inning late for a pair of overs and claimed 2 wickets for just 7 runs. Man of the hour was Mike Smith who scored an unbeaten 77 to lead Metchosin Cricket Club to a total of 229 in the first innings.

With a very big total to chase, opening batsmen Aaron O’Shannessy and Adam Panziera set out to bust out the target and add 60 between them.

Next in was the man of the match, Justin Black, who has played less than half a dozen games in his life. He shocked everyone, including himself, to score 99 runs.

Many players and spectators commented that his innings was one of the most fun to watch, characterized by power-hits and innovative stroke play.

Highlights included his huge hits landing in adjacent paddocks and the nearby farmers market. These sensational innings, combined with late cameos from Rahul Reddy and Jos Bell, helped CRCC win comfortably. A big thank you to Metchosin Cricket Club for hosting CRCC, who went out of their way to make guests comfortable with a post-match BBQ and drinks galore to cap off a brilliant day of competitive yet enjoyable cricket.

The second of the two-legged series ends on September 10 at the Carihi High Cricket Ground.

For more information on the cricket community, visit: https://crcricket.club/

