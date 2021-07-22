Sports
Coachability propels Young to Wofford Tennis
GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — Robbie Young, a top tennis player, has learned from professionals in the sport for nearly a decade. Now the Greenville native is taking his skills to a Division 1 program close to home.
When I’m having a rough day or something, I look forward to tennis the most,” said Young. “I feel like I can relax and just not really have to worry about other issues. I can just focus on the sport.
The tennis court has been his refuge for years. Young developed his skills at the Haviland Tennis Academy and worked with highly experienced coaches on his way to the first division level.
When he first came out, he was a tall, lanky boy,” said academy owner and tennis professional Ryan Haviland. “He was quite athletic but honestly didn’t have that great technique… I didn’t necessarily think this kid was going to be a D-1 college player. But that was what was so worth it. It turned out that he was a very good attitude, he was very coachable.
You’re a bit of a fool if you don’t pay attention and don’t listen to them because they’ve been in the big moments and done all the things I want to do,” Young said. “And why not just take advantage of it?
That coachability translated into tangible improvement with the junior academy over the course of nearly a decade. And earlier this year, the four-star recruit broke the country’s top 100.
Every year he went up in the rankings,” Haviland said. “Not huge leaps, but small steps every year, year after year. And it’s like everything, slow and steady wins the race.
During his time in Haviland, Young was introduced to the Wofford program and participated in their camps most summers. The relationships he formed eventually led him to sign up to join the Terriers tennis team this fall.
Wofford was always my first choice,” he said. “I already felt like I knew them so well and I knew the campus so well. It does feel nice. It feels like your hard work is paying off with people who work with you. come and talk and want you to play for them, it’s a nice feeling.
The skys the limit,” Haviland added. “He is motivated, he has talent, he has a good tennis body. The rest just grow into it and continue to develop. And going to a school where he can play right away and hopefully play high will give him a great experience.
If his recent trajectory is any indication, Young’s best tennis is still ahead of him. And he is ready to take on the challenge that this next step will bring.
For me tennis was a solo sport and it is for any junior. And then the university changes it up a bit and you’re on a team now. And I haven’t really experienced that. And so I think that’s going to be really fun and interesting to watch.
Young has benefited from professional help with the mental side of the game and plans to study sports psychology so he can help the next generation of athletes deal with that important aspect of the sport.
