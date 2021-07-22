Sports
Pro hockey: Stanley Cup makes its appearance in the north of the country | Professional sports
BRASHER FALLS Former St. Lawrence Central goalkeeper Derek Lalonde spent his day at the Stanley Cup enjoying some private moments as well as a big public gathering at his former home court, the Tri-Town Arena.
Lalonde, an assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Lightning, recently won the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive season, but this time he was able to fulfill his dream of taking home one of the most famous sports trophies to share with the people. from his hometown.
He began his time with the Stanley Cup on a personal note and took it to the grave of Massena native Mark Tyo, who was a teammate of Lalondes at SUNY Cortland.
Afterward, Lalonde took the Stanley Cup to a golf course in his hometown owned by his former Larries coach, Mickey Locke, after which he had a small gathering at his parents’ home before taking it to a public event at the St. Lawrence Central. ice rink for another public event at a local bar.
To take it home, it’s an unreal experience, Lalonde said. I thought it would be important for people here to see it. This is a dream come true, beyond my wildest expectations.
I love how involved this community is. I have moved. I have children. My kids play hockey. You just can’t redo the tight little community. It’s a unique experience. I cherished it. I knew growing up here, it felt special. That’s what I remember most about this community. To think I would never bring the Stanley Cup to Brasher Falls. I know what it meant to me as a kid to play hockey in this arena. To be able to share that with people is great.
Tyo died when he was 39 in 2015 and has been honored in the past by Lalonde, as well as Providence men’s hockey coach Nate Leaman. Both men won championships wearing one of Tyos ties. There was no question to Lalonde what he wanted to do first with the Stanley Cup.
Mark was a teammate of mine, we became best buddies (at SUNY Cortland), Lalonde said. Not only was he a good friend, but he was in love with what I was doing. I think he wanted to do what I was doing, which was coaching, so he really lived it through me. I felt like if I ever won that Stanley Cup, I would bring it to him. To experience that this morning with family and friends was wonderful.
Along with Lalonde with the Stanley Cup, Phil Pritchard, the blond-haired man seen after the Stanley Cup was won, carried him on the ice. It was the second time he had spent a day with Lalonde, who had to keep it at his home in Tampa after last season.
Last year was a little different, Derek embraced it by taking his whole family down and we did everything there, Pritchard said. I think the irony of all of this is that they are winning again and now he has a chance with his big family, which is everyone in the community, and he brought it to them this time. It was great to meet the family and today we meet the extended family. It was amazing. It is the city that makes the person.
One of the people there was former St. Lawrence Central coach Jerry Mahoney, who was Lalondes high school football coach.
I remember Derek as a goalkeeper and quarterback and a linebacker, Mahoney said. He was a great competitor. He was in every sport he played. He loved each of them. When he signed up, he was all in, which was great. He has been to many places and a success everywhere.
Also among those waiting to see the Stanley Cup up close was former St. Lawrence Central hockey standout Carter Rose, who is devoted to Clarkson and is likely a few years away from joining the Golden Knights.
It’s super special, Rose said. It’s great that he’s showing it to all the people. That’s what it’s really about, showing everyone. He has given me some advice along the way as he has been involved in junior hockey. (Clarkson) has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid. I’m excited to get started there.
Massena native Zach Bogosian who was on the Lightning for the first championship was allowed to spend a day at the Stanley Cup on Tuesday. He took it to a private event at the Massena Arena, where it was photographed in the boys’ high school locker room.
Sources
2/ https://www.nny360.com/sports/prosports/pro-hockey-stanley-cup-makes-an-appearance-in-the-north-country/article_ceffd8e8-6839-5adc-a44e-ac6bcf728ca7.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]