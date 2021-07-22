Iowas Garza, Minnesota’s Bacon Named Big Ten Athletes of the Year

University of Iowa Senior Men’s Basketball Centerhas been selected as the Big Ten Jesse Owens Athlete of the Year 2020-21 and University of Minnesota Senior Diverwas recognized as the Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year 2020-21, the conference announced on Wednesday.

We don’t get enough characters to list all the awards that Luka Garza from Gar @IowaHoops collected in 2020-21. But we got enough to say that he is the ????? ???????? ???????????? ???????????? ???????? ???????????????? ???? ???????? ????????.#B1G ??? https://t.co/ilmSFANBGY pic.twitter.com/Ld1FL77xeR Big Ten Conference (@bigten) July 21, 2021

Sarah Bacon from @GopherSwimDive…

?? won 4 @NCAA titles, the winning female athlete in @GopherSports history

?? earned silver and bronze medals at US Olympic Trials

?? ???????? ???????? ???????? ???????????? ???????????????? ???? ???????? ????????#B1G ??? https://t.co/ilmSFANBGY pic.twitter.com/3GNbM2RvpC Big Ten Conference (@bigten) July 21, 2021

Garza is the fifth Hawkeye student athlete to be chosen as the Big Ten Jesse Owens Male Athlete of the Year, and the second in the past 35 years (wrestler Brent Metcalf earned the award in 2008). Garza is also the seventh outstanding basketball player to claim the honor and the first since Michigan state guard Denzel Valentine in 2016 not a single Iowa men’s basketball player has received the award before.

Garza won all major post-season awards (Wooden, Naismith, Associated Press, Oscar Robertson, NABC, Lute Olson, Sporting News) and became the 2021 Consensus National Player of the Year, the eighth in Big Ten history and the first since Wisconsin’s Frank Kaminsky in 2015.

Iowas first two-time unanimous consensus first-team All-American accelerated the nationally-ranked Hawkeyes to 22 wins and a third-place Big Ten finish in 2021. The Washington, D.C. native led the nation in total points (747), player efficiency score ( 35.84), 30 point games (8), field goals scored (281) and 20 point games (22). Garza also placed second nationally in points per game (24.1), fifth in free-throw attempts (199), 10th in free-throw makes (141) and 11th in double-doubles (13). His 747 points extended last season’s school record (740).

Garza, two-time Big Ten Player of the Year, surpassed Roy Marble as Iowas’ all-time leading scorer on February 21, 2021, finishing his career with Hawkeye with 2,306 points, which is seventh in Big Ten history. In addition to ranking first in school history in career scores, Garza tops Iowa in 30-point games (13), conference scoring (1,399), field goals scored (870), field goals (1,594) and 40-point games (2); second in rebounds (931); fourth in double-doubles (34); fifth in blocked shots (154); sixth in free throw (446) and tries (636); and 16th in 3-pointers made (120). He is the only men’s basketball player in Big Ten history to rack up 2,250 points and 900 rebounds.

Garza received his economics degree in Iowa in May. He is currently preparing for the 2021 NBA Draft, which will take place on July 29 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, and will be broadcast live on ABC and ESPN.

Bacon is the second diver to be named Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year and Julie Farrell-Ovenhouse, the first to do so in Michigan, shared the award with Purdue basketball player Joy Holmes in 1991. Bacon is also Minnesota’s fourth. student athlete selected for Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year and first since basketball standout Rachel Banham in 2016.

Since winning an Olympic red shirt season in 2020, Bacon has been on a tear in diving at both the collegiate and international level. Most recently, Bacon earned a silver medal in the synchronized three-meter event and a bronze medal in the individual three-meter springboard competition at the US Olympic Trials in Indianapolis last month.

In May, she earned an individual silver medal and two Olympic quota places for Team USA at the FINA Diving World Cup in both the individual and synchronized three-meter springboard events, making her the first American woman to medal on the three-meter board since two times. Olympian Kelly McCormick did so in 1989. International success came just after Bacon capped off her historically successful collegiate career with a pair of NCAA Championship titles at both springboard events during the 2021 NCAA Championships in late March.

The pair of titles brought the Indianapolis native’s number of NCAA titles to a remarkable four, making her the winning female student athlete in any sport in Minnesota school history. Her national championship at one meter in 2021 marked an even more incredible third straight NCAA title in the event, a feat of only one other diver since the NCAA Championships debuted in 1982 (Floridas Megan Neyer from 1982-84).

Even more remarkable, the awards and accolades didn’t stop there for Bacon, as she was awarded the Honda Sport Award for Swimming and Diving, the first Gopher woman in a sport and only diver from any institution to receive the award in her 45 – years of history. She also received the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Division I Women’s Diver of the Year Award, becoming the fourth Gopher diver since 2011 to receive the award, along with former NCAA two-time Olympian Kelci Bryant (2011). champion Yu Zhou (2015) and four-time All-American Lexi Tenenbaum (2017).

Bacon is a two-time Big Ten Diver of the Year, a 2021 Big Ten Medal of Honor winner, and a two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree. She graduated from Minnesota in May with her bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology.

Garza and Bacon were among a strong field of 28 nominees (one man and one woman per Big Ten school), including seven National Champions, 24 All-Americans, 17 Big Ten Champions, 14 Conference Players of the Year and eight who collected a national player of the year award.

The Big Ten Conference has recognized Jesse Owens’ Male Athlete of the Year since 1982 and awarded a Female Athlete of the Year for the first time in 1983. The Big Ten Athletes of the Year are selected by a panel of conference media members from nominations submitted by each institution.

The full list of nominations for Athlete of the Year 2020-21, as well as the list of all-time winners for each award, can be found below.