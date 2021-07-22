Sports
Australian players in comfort on tour to Covid-riddled Bangladesh
Bubble fatigue forced some of Australia’s top players, including David Warner and Glenn Maxwell, to opt out of the West Indies white ball tour but were locked up at home.
In Saint Lucia and now Barbados, going to the beach and even golfing in the West Indies has helped alleviate any bubble problems for those Australians who have traveled and are now following a much tighter regime when going to Bangladesh.
The subcontinent will enjoy a short break from the full lockdown ordered on July 1, amid a renewed wave of Covid-19 cases, to celebrate the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha, which health experts fear could lead to could lead to further outbreaks.
On July 20, there were more than 11,000 new cases.
Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood said the players, who are playing two more one-day internationals in the West Indies, were aware of the situation where they would be playing for five T20 matches against Bangladesh and that they were comfortable with the schemes as presented to them. .
“We’ve had a few meetings about what it’s going to look like in Bangladesh, it’s clearly very tight restrictions within the bubble,” Hazlewood said from Barbados.
“I think it will be purely in the hotel, or the cricket ground, which we have done before and are used to.
“It’s also a pretty short trip, which is good. I think it won’t be a drama and we’ll get that done at the end of this tour.”
The five T20s in Bangladesh can be played in just eight days, the schedule has yet to be confirmed. It will be Australia’s first visit to Bangladesh since 2017.
Hazlewood and the Australian squad have been gone since June 28, but the veteran fast bowler said it was a more free bubble in the West Indies compared to previous tours during the pandemic.
“It was okay, in Saint Lucia we could go to the beach and golf course a few times,” he said.
“Here (in Barbados) we are also close to the beach, enough to get out and about. The bubble is harder than normal conditions, but we are doing enough to get away from cricket and enjoy a bit.”
Hazlewood opted for the current tour after deciding not to attend the Indian Premier League in April, which was shut down, to push through his claim to play in the T20 World Cup in October and November.
However, playing in that tournament could mean he won’t get red ball training for the Ashes at home this summer.
Two weeks of home quarantine could mean he and fellow fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc miss all six Sheffield Shield matches scheduled for the Ashes, depending on how far Australia goes in the World Cup.
But Hazlewood dismissed that as a concern, pointing to the opening Test win against India last summer, a feat that also came after quarantined training following a white-ball tour of England.
“We showed last year that not playing a red ball doesn’t really have an impact,” he said.
“Patty (Cummins) and I did quite well, especially in that first test and then in the summer, which was on the back of no red ball cricket.
“I’ve said this before, my role in white ball cricket isn’t much like Test cricket, I’m just trying to get to the top (stump).
“When I’m bowling international cricket I feel in a good position to play in any form.”
