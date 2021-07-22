Sports
Table tennis: at “home” lives Hugo Hoyama 2nd Olympiad as a coach – ISTO MONEY
More than 18,500 kilometers separate So Bernardo do Campo, a municipality in the ABC paulista where Hugo Hoyama, from Tokyo, was born. That does not prevent the former table tennis player from feeling at home in the host country of the eighth career Olympiad. In addition to being the grandson of Japanese, in 1985 he spent ten months studying (and training) at Nihon Daigaku, Japan’s largest university.
The emotion is the same as with the Brazilian delegation. For me it will be very special because it is in Japan, which is my second home. I am a descendant, I know the culture well, I have learned a lot and I have many friends, the former table tennis player told Agency in Brazil.
Nine Olympic participations as athletes in one photo
Ligia Silva Sydney 2000, Athens 2004 and London 2012
Hugo Hoyama Barcelona 1992, Atlanta 1996, Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, Beijing 2008 and London 2012
idols of #Table tennis Brazilian!#Tibhar pic.twitter.com/2lvUlwWn57
CBTM (@CBTM_TM) July 5, 2021
In Brazil, few know what it’s like to represent the country at an Olympics like Hugo. In addition to the six editions in which he participated as an athlete, between Barcelona (Spain), in 1992 and London (Great Britain), in 2012 he coached the Brazilian women’s table tennis team at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016.
Five years later, Hugo is ahead of the women’s team. In Tokyo, he is responsible for a group similar to Rio 2016, with members Bruna Takahashi, Jessica Yamada and Caroline Kumahara, as well as Giulia Takahashi (Bruna’s sister) as deputy. Of the quartet, only Jessica and Giulia did not participate in Rio de Janeiro. The latter is only 16 years old, the same age at which her sister competed in the last Olympics.
Giulia has been with us since acclimatization and [a experincia] it will be very important to her. I’m very happy to have three athletes [titulares] very focused, responsible and disciplined. This makes me feel calm. They know the preparation was not ideal ideaal [por conta da pandemia do novo coronavrus], but that wasn’t ideal for almost every athlete. When you are disciplined and focused, you overcome many things. I’m sure it will, Hugo said.
“They [Bruna, Jssica e Caroline] they are well into the race rhythm, they are done with the European season [de clubes] play strong, many matches. If you stop acting, you lose the rhythm. They were playing. So let’s ensure the best possible preparation to fight for a great result. We were able to arrive in Hamamatsu ten days earlier [cidade a 250 km de Tquio]. This acclimatization is especially important because of the time zone [diferena de 12 horas] and the climate, which is very hot, he added.
The women’s team has been in Tokyo since last Tuesday (20th). Bruna Takahashi and Jessica Yamada will represent Brazil in the individual tournament, which kicks off next Saturday (24). The drawing of the keys took place this Wednesday (21). Number 142 in the ranking of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), Jessica makes her debut in the first round against the Swiss Rachel Moret (87th). If he wins, he will face Hungarian Georgina Pota (53rd). Bruna (48th) goes straight into the second round and becomes the opponent of the winner of the duel between the Egyptian Yousra Helmy (101st) and the Chinese-French Jia Nan Yuan (95th).
Transfer defined for Brazil in #Tokyo2020
Click and learn more https://t.co/ymOJjj13hj pic.twitter.com/zbWY3W3oHh
CBTM (@CBTM_TM) July 21, 2021
In the women’s team tournament, which brings together 16 countries and takes place between August 1 and 5, Brazil immediately has a quarry: Hong Kong, the fifth best placed team in the ITTF ranking. The Brazilians are in 19th place and are accredited to contest the pre-Olympic title in Lima (Peru) in 2019. If they beat the Asians, the commanders Hugo Hoyama will take Romania (seventh in the ranking) or Egypt ( 17th) in the quarter-finals. In Rio 2016, the debut (with defeat) was against China, the country with the most tradition in the sport.
Those who know table tennis know that the great powers are Asian. China mainly, then Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Singapore. But I have a lot of confidence. In the individual, Bruna already starts with an advantage step as one of the seeded, thus beating a top-20, top-30 world athlete [seria um grande resultado]. Jessica, who also makes it to the first or second round. It will be difficult, but there are certainly opportunities, Hugo analyzed.
The focus is for them to come in concentrated so that if they get the chance to beat a high-level player, they’ll be prepared. And they are. It very much depends on the day. I know this well from what I’ve been through in six Olympics [como jogador]. It depends on everyone at the table, me and the opponent, concluded the former table tennis player, whose best Olympic campaign was ninth place in Atlanta (United States), in 1996, when he defeated Sweden’s Jrgen Persson, world champion in 1991.
Also see
+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband abuses employees, columnist says
+ Read more about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19
+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar .’s new affair
+ Lzaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after the shooting
+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look
+ American agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat
+ After denouncing her daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of destroying her house; see pictures
+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence
+ Easy to make chocolate fondue with fruit
+ Shark is caught in MA with the remains of youngsters in the stomach
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
“https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js”);
fbq(‘init’, ‘2641197072803735’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
Sources
2/ https://pledgetimes.com/table-tennis-at-home-hugo-hoyama-lives-2nd-olympiad-as-a-coach-istoe-money/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]